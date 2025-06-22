Rishabh Pant tells Ravindra Jadeja 'main bhi khel raha hu bhai'; Shubman Gill adds 'yeh confused hai' in stump mic chat

Day 2 of the ongoing first India vs England Test saw Shubman Gill and Co. build on their momentum from Day 1, in Leeds. Rishabh Pant got his seventh Test on in style, but then England fought back as India lost their last seven wickets for only 41 runs. Jasprit Bumrah removed Zak Crawley (4) with a stunning delivery, but then Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett stood their ground, adding 122 runs for the second wicket. The latter fell for 62 and Pope went on to get his ninth Test ton. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's stump mic antics will leave you splits.(Instagram)

Then, he had Joe Root for support for sometime, before Bumrah struck again for a third time. The last over on Day 2 also saw plenty of drama as Bumrah thought he removed Harry Brook as well, but he overstepped. England reached 209/3 at Stumps, in response to India’s 471, and still trail by 262 runs, with seven wickets in the bag.

The England innings also saw plenty of entertainment from the stump mic, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant and skipper Shubman Gill hogging the spotlight.

In one such instance, a delivery went past Duckett’s leg side, and Pant, who was donning the gloves, had to put in a full-stretched dive to prevent leg byes. Reacting to the delivery, an animated Pant quipped, “Mei bhi khel raha hu bhai! Apne chauke ke chakkar mei, mera chauka mat de dena (Even I am playing brother! To avoid getting hit for six, don’t end up sending me for a six!).

In another instance, Ravindra Jadeja sent a good delivery, which the batter defended. Reacting to the delivery, Gill screamed, “Abhi ye pura confused hai Jaddu bhai! Kaunsi seedhi hai, kaunsi udhar ayega uska! Abhi isko kuch pata nhi lag raha! (Now he is totally confused Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja)! (Which delivery will come straight, which will come there, he doesn’t know anything)”

Video of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's stump mic antics:

The ongoing five-match Test series has seen a new generation of Indian cricketers take over the mantle of leadership, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from the format recently. Jadeja, Bumrah, Pant and KL Rahul are the only remaining members from the previous leadership setup.