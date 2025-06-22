Gambhir, Gill's pre-game strategy questioned by Ganguly as England fightback: 'They won't get this opportunity again'

After a one-sided Day 1, England regained some momentum on Day 2 against India, in their ongoing first Test match, in Leeds on Saturday. On Saturday, England bowled better and showed more energy. The first hour of Day 2 had India in control, and fans also got to Rishabh Pant perform a somersault in celebration after getting his ton. But soon England began to fightback, removing Gill for 147 and then soon India folded for 471, losing seven wickets for only 41 runs. Sourav Ganguly spoke on India's performance vs England in the ongoing first Test.(PTI)

There was a slight rain delay after that and then England began to get control in their innings, facing Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah sent Zak Crawley back early. Bumrah was making chances, but his teammates failed to capitalise. Ben Duckett was dropped twice early, and he made 62 before Bumrah castled him.

After a shaky start, Ollie Pope settled into the game as the ball got older and pitch got flatter. He also went on to get back-to-back Test tons. Bumrah forced a false shot off Joe Root and also got Harry Brook, only to be denied by the no-balls in the last over. Bumrah didn’t get any support from his teammates as England reached 209/3 at the end of Day 2.

Sourav Ganguly weighs in on India vs England

Speaking to PTI, Sourav Ganguly felt that India were in strong position to reach 600 runs. “Nobody expects Headingley to be so dry. But what will happen is, if they get 600, it starts getting a bit up and down. India must win this. They won't get this opportunity again,” he said.

Ganguly also didn’t agree with Gautam Gambhir’s selection decision, and felt that Arhsdeep Singh should have been picked ahead of Prasidh Krishna.

“Kuldeep will play slowly. It's a long series. I would have played Arsh. Because of a different angle (for being left-armer). But it's okay. They're good,” he said.

Analysing England’s bowling department, he said, “They bowl too short actually. Halfway through yesterday, they were bowling only short to Shubman Gill. But it's okay. They'll learn. It's just the first Test.”

Ganguly also took a step back when asked to predict the result of the series, and simply said, “It’s too early to say.”

On Day 3, Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) will resume batting, and will look to build on England’s response from the previous day.