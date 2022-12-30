‘Are we servant of India?’: Ramiz Raja's big statement on Asia Cup tension; 'give Pakistan, fans respect they deserve’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in sort of a clash with the BCCI over their stance on the 2023 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in Pakistan. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that India won't travel to the country and have proposed the idea for the tournament to be conducted at a neutral venue.

Shah made the announcement in October, which was condemned by former Pakistan cricketers. Following the announcement, PCB had also threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India after the Asia Cup.

Sharing his views on the same, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja highlighted the past incidents when teams refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns and what followed next. He also urged the board members to show leadership and not bow to India's instructions solely on the basis of the power they hold in world cricket.

"One positive from my stint as a chairman was that I provided leadership. If you remember New Zealand had left then we told them that what you did was unfair. The England refused to come, we spoke with them, following which they played 7 T20Is instead of 5, two extra. The ECB staffs visited Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, they came to my office and apologised. Similarly Australia also visited.

"What is leadership? When Asian Cricket Council has asked Pakistan to host a tournament and then India say they won't travel to Pakistan and shift the tournament to a neutral venue, what should be the response?

“Kya hum sab servant rahenge India k, kyunki woh ek world power hain apne hisab se. Kya hum har cheez unki mante jayenge?” (Are we servant of India just because they are a world power in cricket? Should we listen to everything they say?)

Ramiz made the comment while speaking on Dunya News, the video of which is embedded below.

Continuing further, Raja then explained how Pakistan should deal with the situation, underlining the rise in Pakistan cricket in recent years.

"We will think, will we get isolated, we'll ask permission from the government then talks will move further. These are not signs of good leadership.

“The Pakistan cricket team is enjoying a great run, you have a good fan following, you have superstars, so please give your team and fans the respect they deserve.”

He concluded by adding that “there should be a decision on the matter, as the tournament was given to Pakistan, so how can it be shifted to a neutral venue without consulting us or with the ACC members.”

Earlier this week PCB's new chief Najam Sethi gave fans updated the fans on country's stand to travel to India for the next ODI World Cup. "If the government says don't go to India, we will not go. Where Pakistan and India's cricket relations are concerned, let's be clear. (The) decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level," Sethi told a press conference in Karachi."

