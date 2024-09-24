Arjun Tendulkar gets big praise from Sachin on 25th birthday: 'Your relentless dedication inspires me'

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartwarming note for his son Arjun on his birthday. Arjun Tendulkar, an all-rounder who plays for Goa in domestic cricket, turned 25 on September 24, and his father Sachin penned a note where he talked about his dedication and incredible work ethic towards his game. Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartwarming note for his son Arjun.(X Image)

"Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning just shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here’s to another year of chasing your dreams! Sachin wrote on Instagram.

Sachin has kept a close eye on Arjun's growth as a cricketer as the legendary cricketer also played the role of mentor to his son's IPL team, Mumbai Indians.

Arjun's elder sister, Sara Tendulkar, also posted a note on her Instagram account on the special occasion.

"Happy 25th birthday to the baby of the house and centre of our universe. Love you and always proud of you," Sara wrote on Instagram.

Arjun has so far played 49 competitive games across three formats at senior level and picked 68 wickets. In 13 first-class games, he has taken 21 wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar shines in KSCA Invitational match

The 25-year-old warmed up for the upcoming first-class season with a match-winning nine-wicket haul in Goa's innings and 189-run victory over hosts Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams.

KSCA XI comprised mostly their U-19 and U-23 players with only two established names -- Nikin Jose and glovesman Sharath Srinivas -- in the playing XI.

Arjun had a match haul of 9 for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings. In the first innings, Karnataka folded for 103 in 36.5 overs with Tendulkar junior taking 5/41 in 13 overs.

In reply, Goa posted a solid 413 as Abhinav Tejrana (109) scored a hundred and Manthan Khutkar contributed 69.

In the second innings, KSCA XI were a shade better, being shot out for 121 in 30.4 overs with Arjun grabbing 4 for 46 in 13.3 overs.