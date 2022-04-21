Watch: Arjun Tendulkar's scorching yorker cleans up IPL 2022's most expensive buy Ishan Kishan, MI share video

A photo of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Instagram handle a day before their last IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants had created a lot of buzz with fans predicting a debut of the junior Tendulkar. MI did hand a cap on that but it was to Fabian Allen and not Arjun. The young Mumbai left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder, however, is making all the right noises to get his maiden IPL cap.

Ahead of MI's next IPL 2022 encounter against familiar foes Chennai Super Kings, Arjun Tendulkar dismissed MI opener Ishan Kishan with a searing yorker in the practice sessions.

The video of Arjun's thunderbolt was shared by Mumbai Indians on YouTube with an interesting caption.

Watch Video: Arjun Tendulkar rattles Ishan Kishan's stumps with scorching yorker

Kishan, who was the most expensive buy of the IPL mega auction earlier this year, had no chance to tackle that yorker. It cannoned into the left-hander's stumps even before he could get his bat down.

The comment section of the video was flooded with demands of including Arjun in the MI XI.

Arjun, who has been a part of the MI squad as net bowler for the last few years, was picked up in the auction by the five-time champions in IPL 2021. The left-hander did not get a game in the last edition but was picked up in the mega auction this year for ₹30 lakh.

With no wins after six matches, it might not be a bad idea for MI to inject someone as raw as Arjun, who can be the surprise element in their bowling attack. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, none of the other MI bowlers have been able to leave an impression this year.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Ravindra Jadeja's CSK trying to stay alive in the tournament. CSK, on the other hand, have not done too well either. They have managed to win just one of their six matches and are just a rung above MI in the bottom half of the points table.