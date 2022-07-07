Home / Cricket / 'Finally someone who deserves a chance makes debut': Twitter can't keep calm as Arshdeep Singh handed debut India cap
  • Arshdeep Singh was handed a maiden India cap by captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the first T20I of the series against England.
Rohit Sharma gives Arshdeep Singh his maiden Team India cap.(BCCI)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Arshdeep Singh is making his Team India debut for the first T20I against England on Thursday. The pacer had been a part of the Indian team since the home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month and was also with the squad for the Ireland T20Is. While he didn't make an appearance in either of the two games, Arshdeep featured in both of the side's practice matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire.

The 23-year-old bowler was handed the debut cap by captain Rohit Sharma.

Also read: Ben Stokes condemns racist abuse during India vs England Test at Edgbaston, issues statement on Twitter

The youngster produced consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League, and made his name for being a death overs specialist for his franchise Punjab Kings throughout the season. His performances earned him an India call-up for the T20Is against South Africa.

In Ireland, Umran Malik, who had also been selected after consistent performances in IPL 2022, made his debut for the side. Umran had picked his first international wicket in his second game for the side against Ireland.

As Arshdeep makes his debut in the first T20I in Southampton, here's how Twitter reacted:

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat in Southampton. Rohit Sharma makes a return to the Indian team after over two months; his comeback was delayed as he was infected with Covid-19 ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

A number of first-team players including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah aren't available for the first T20I but will join the team ahead of the second match of the series at Edgbaston.

England, meanwhile, are led by newly-appointed white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who succeeded Eoin Morgan in the role earlier this month. Morgan had announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

arshdeep singh team india india vs england
