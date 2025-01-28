Arshdeep Singh on cusp of achieving massive feat in 3rd T20I vs ENG, eyes Haris Rauf's record tally

Team India paceman Arshdeep Singh has a chance to register his name in the record books in the third T20I match against England on Tuesday in Rajkot. Arshdeep, India's strike bowler for the past few months, is just two short of completing 100 wickets in T20Is. He can break the record of Haris Rauf to become the fastest pacer to achieve a landmark of 100 wickets in Men’s T20Is. India's Arshdeep Singh prepares to bowl during the second Twenty20 international cricket match against England.(AFP)

The left-arm Indian seamer has claimed 98 wickets in 62 T20Is and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the format for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, Rauf, the fastest pacer to claim 100 wickets, achieved the feat in his 72nd match at the T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada in New York.

Meanwhile, the spinners rule the roost, with Rashid Khan leading the pack with 100 wickets in 53 matches, followed by Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, who took just one more match than the Afghan spin maestro.

Fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is

Rashid Khan – 53 matches (against Pakistan in October 2021)

Sandeep Lamichhane – 54 matches (against Bangladesh in June 2024)

Wanindu Hasaranga – 63 matches (against Afghanistan in February 2024)

Haris Rauf – 71 matches (against Canada in June 2024)

Ehsan Khan – 71 matches (against Malaysia in August 2024)

Arshdeep named ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2024

Arshdeep, India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, was recently named ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2024. He claimed 36 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 13.50. His remarkable consistency, particularly in the World Cup, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps, highlighted his growth as a bowler. Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball early and execute pinpoint yorkers made him a formidable force in T20 cricket.

"Feels great to win the ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the year award. I am really grateful and thankful to God. Thankful to everyone who worked behind the scenes, and credit goes to the sports staff and all the players as well, who helped to get the best out of me," Arshdeep said in a video posted by the ICC.

Meanwhile, he has also been picked in India's squad for the Champions Trophy, where he is expected to be the automatic starter in the XI alongside Jasprit Bumrah (if he regains full fitness in time).