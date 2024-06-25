Arshdeep Singh reveals Jasprit Bumrah influence in prolific T20 World Cup run: 'Just have to try and bowl my best ball'

Arshdeep Singh has been preferred by the Indian team management ahead of Mohammed Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah's pace bowling partner in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The 25-year-old pacer has repaid that faith by being India's highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Arshdeep's 15 wickets is just one lesser than leading the tournament's leading wicket-taker Fazalhaq Farooqi's tally. Arshdeep Singh has taken 15 wickets while Bumrah has 11 in the 2024 T20 World Cup(AFP)

And yet, Jasprit Bumrah has remained arguably India's most potent weapon and Arshdeep himself credits his prolific run in the tournament to his senior bowling partner. "I guess a lot of credit goes to Jassi bhai because he puts a lot of pressure on the batters - he gives, what, three or four runs in an over - so batters are coming hard against me, and I just have to try and bowl my best ball and there are a lot of chances of getting wickets there," Arshdeep said after India's 24-run win over Australia in Saint Lucia on Monday.

Arshdeep took three wickets for 37 runs in the match. He said that batters tend to target him due to the lean overs that Bumrah bowls and that leads to him getting wickets. “On the other end they see the runs are not coming and the asking rate is going high, so they take more risks against me. [There's a] chance always of getting a wicket there. So a lot of credit for my wickets goes to Jassi bhai,” he said.

Bumrah's extraordinary numbers

Bumrah's 11 wickets in seven matches may have been four lesser than Arshdeep's tally but the ace pacer has gone at an economy of just 4.08, by far the best among bowlers who have played six matches in the tournament.

He has given less than 10 runs in his four overs twice. On Monday, Bumrah ended up conceding 29 runs, the most he has given in this T20 World Cup but he took arguably the most important wicket of the day in the form of Travis Head. Head had scored 76 runs in 43 balls and powering Australia's chase but they never recovered from him falling in the 17th over. India's victory ensured that they reach the semi-final. They now face England in Guyana in a repeat of the 2022 semi-final.