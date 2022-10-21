Home / Cricket / 'He will get Babar Azam out': Suresh Raina's massive prediction ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

'He will get Babar Azam out': Suresh Raina's massive prediction ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Published on Oct 21, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has been among them, who rather made a prediction on the fate of Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the match against India

ByHT Sports Desk

With just two days left for the blockbuster 2022 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and predictions have already been coming in for the match. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has been among them, who rather made a prediction on the fate of Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the match against India. While he hailed the Pakistan opening batter, he predicted, the India bowler who will dismiss him.

The T20 World Cup started in Australia on Sunday last week with the preliminary round which will end on Friday with the final group stage match which will pick the last team to join the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The second round will begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2021 T20 World Cup final. India will take on Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG, which will mark the second match of Group 2 of Super 12.

Speaking to Quint, Raina was full of praise for Babar, but felt that star India bowler, Arshdeep Singh, will dismiss him in the match against India.

“He is good skipper and a really good cricketer. He has done really well for his team. But hopefully, when he comes to play against us, Arshdeep Singh will get him out,” he said.

This will be the third time the two will face each other in a T20I match after having faced each other in the two meetings in Asia Cup last month. Babar managed six runs in as many balls against Arshdeep in two innings which included a boundary and three dot balls.

However, Babar has shown certain vulnerability against left-arm pacers. He has been dismissed 12 times by the variety in the last two years, at a strike rate of just 133 in T20 cricket.

Get Latest Cricket News and Cricket Schedule along with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Table and Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
babar azam t20 world cup india vs pakistan indian cricket team pakistan cricket team suresh raina
