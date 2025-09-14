Search Search
Sunday, Sept 14, 2025
Arshdeep Singh's return to XI remains the big question: Check India vs Pakistan predicted playing XIs

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 08:31 am IST

The only realistic route for Arshdeep Singh’s return to the XI is in place of a spinner, but that looks highly unlikely.

The stage is set for the biggest clash of the group stage in the Asia Cup 2025, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan all geared up to take on each other. Away from the on-field contest, the clash carries a tense undertone as boycott calls from sections of Indian supporters have loomed large over the pre-match build-up. The players, though, remain concentrated on the game itself, with their sights set on securing two crucial points to move ahead in the multi-nation tournament. The Indian team has started their campaign with a dominant show against the UAE, which blew them away in Dubai. It was a clinical all-round show from the Indian team in their tournament opener.

Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh failed to find places in the XI against UAE.(REUTERS)
Coming to India's playing XI for the mega Pakistan clash, there are high chances of India retaining the same side, especially the batting line-up. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, fresh from their fiery start against the UAE, will aim to replicate that aggression on Sunday. With Suryakumar Yadav slotting in at No. 3 in the last game, it’s evident Sanju Samson is likely to take up the No. 4 or 5 role in the batting order. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has also cemented his place in the XI after an impressive bowling show against the UAE, where he claimed three wickets. It will be interesting to see whether India will continue with the bowling combination with Jasprit Bumrah as the only frontline pacer, with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Dube as two other options.

Also Read - Cricket takes a back seat, India’s players in an impossible situation as showdown against Pakistan attracts condemnation

The only realistic route for Arshdeep Singh’s return to the XI is in place of a spinner, but that looks highly unlikely. Kuldeep Yadav was outstanding in the previous game, Varun Chakaravarthy’s variations could be vital against Pakistan’s batting line-up, and Axar Patel remains a near-certain starter.

Also Read - ‘We cannot boycott…’: BCCI refuses to budge from its stance; India have no choice but to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Despite a below-par batting display against Oman, Pakistan are unlikely to tinker with their XI after just one outing. What they will be hoping for, though, is a stronger performance from their batters in the high-stakes clash, especially with India’s bowling unit presenting a far sterner challenge than their previous opponents.

Check India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

