"As a batter to change the tone of the match": Hardik Pandya's coach on his all round skills

Vadodara,[Gujarat] March 9 :

"Hardik Pandya is capable- as a batter to change the tone of the match, and as a batsman to make the team win. He had an exemplary performance in the T20 World Cup as well. As an all-rounder, he brings a good balance to the team." Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's coach, Jitendra Singh, told ANI.

India and New Zealand took on one another in the group stage, during which the Men in Blue triumphed over the Kiwis by 44 runs. Varun Chalravarthy was named the player of the match for his outstanding five-wicket haul.

With this win, India remained unbeaten in the group stage, accumulating six points, while New Zealand came in second with four points.

Hardik Pandya has kept the balance in the Indian side well with his all-around skills in this Champions Trophy. He had a brilliant T20 World Cup back in 2024 with both bat and bowl, and he has continued his form in this Champions Trophy 2025 also. He has taken 4 wickets in 4 matches, picking up important wickets in the powerplay, and has scored 81 runs in 3 innings, including match-winning innings of 45 in the lower order against New Zealand in this group stage.

Meanwhile, Former Tennis player Ankita Bhambri also expressed her views on the Champions Trophy clash between India and New Zealand. She felt that India's journey to the final had not been easy. She also said she admires Virat Kohli and calls him an icon for everyone. She hopes he has a good day today.

"The journey to finals is never easy, and I support the Indian team... Virat is an icon for everyone, and we hope that today is a good day for him... Wishing the team all the best..." Ankita Bhambri said.

