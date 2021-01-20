'As my contract comes to an end': Harbhajan Singh thanks Chennai Super Kings in heartfelt tweet

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Chennai Super Kings in a tweet. The veteran bowler, in the same tweet, also mentioned that his two-year contract with the franchise has come to an end.

"As my contract comes to an end with@ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best," Harbhajan said.

There is, as of now, no official word form CSK regarding Harbhajan's future with the franchise. But with January 20 being the last date of the IPL player retention, the tweet could be seen as a marker for the end of the off-spinner's time with the three-time IPL champions.

Harbhajan Singh was bought by CSK for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2018 auctions after 10 years with Mumbai Indians. Since joining the franchise, the bowler has picked 23 wickets in 24 games. He did not play a part in the 2020 edition of IPL due to personal reasons.

(More details awaited)