Ashes 1st Test: English fans wave sandpaper as Warner, Smith and Bancroft get rude welcome

Ashes: The three cricketers were banned by Cricket Australia after they were seen as the protagonists in a ball tampering controversy that led to a tectonic shift in Australian cricket.

cricket Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England fans show off their yellow sandpaper during day one of the First Specsavers Ashes Test Match between England and Australia at Edgbaston on August 01, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Getty Images)

The first Ashes Test between England and Australia got underway at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham and it was the first time that the Aussie trio of Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft took the field together, since the infamous ‘Sandpapergate’ controversy in South Africa. The three cricketers were banned by Cricket Australia after they were seen as the protagonists in a ball tampering controversy that led to a tectonic shift in Australian cricket.

As expected English fans gave a rude welcome to the trio, waving sandpaper as the players made their way to the field for the national anthem. There were banners as well that reminded the Aussies of what happened in Cape Town.

The duo of Bancroft and Warner departed early after Australia decided to bat first on winning the toss. Both the batsmen were sent back by Stuart Broad. The crowd gave the duo a similar treatment by waving sandpaper.

Australia has had a difficult period since the trio were banned from international cricket and are looking to rebuild with all three stars back in business.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 16:12 IST

