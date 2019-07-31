Ashes 2019: Australia ready to unleash Joe Root’s nemesis in Birmingham Test

cricket

England and Australia will reignite their age old rivalry when they take on each other in the first Test of the blockbuster five-match Ashes series starting August 1. The first match will be played at Edgbaston and both teams will be eager to draw first blood in the Birmingham. Australia will pin their hopes on pace spearhead Pat Cummins to help them get off to a flying start against the ‘Three Lions’.

Cummins has been leading Australia’s attack for a while now and irrespective of the conditions, his name has been on the leader board of wicket-takers more often than not. Since 2018, Cummins is not just the best Aussie pacer but also the second best seamer in the world in the longest format.

During this period, Cummins has bowled in 21 innings and has taken at least a wicket in 19 of them. Out of 58, his 22 wickets have come in away Test matches and 36 at home.

In 2019, Cummins has been in impressive form as well as he has taken 14 wickets in three matches at the average of 15 — 3rd best in this year among the bowlers with at least 10 wickets after Kemar Roach (18 wickets at 13.88) and Neil Wagner (16 wickets at 14). Moreover, Cummins’ average of 15 in 2019 is the second best by an Australian bowler in a calendar year since 2000.

To add to these formidable numbers, Cummins also holds a very good record against England captain and their best batsman Joe Root. During last Ashes series Down Under, Cummins dominated Root and dismissed him four times in eight innings.

Cummins has a knack of picking big wickets and will once again hold the key when Australia come face-to-face with the potent England batting attack, led by talismanic captain Root.

