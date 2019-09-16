Ashes 2019: England Cricket makes tongue-in-cheek comment about Steve Smith

cricket

England Cricket came up with a tongue-in-cheek comment about Steve Smith after the Australia cricketer posed with English spinner Jack Leach while sporting spectacles. The official Twitter handle of England Cricket shared the picture with the caption - “An all-time great - and Steve Smith. Congratulations on an incredible #Ashes series @stevesmith49. Leachy loves the glasses.” Smith was the top performer for Australia with 774 runs in four matches as the visitors retained the Ashes thanks to the series ending 2-2.

This is the first time in 47 years that the Ashes ended as a draw. The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972.

Smith single-handedly carried Australia’s run-scoring burden on his shoulders and helped his side retain the coveted urn after the Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw. Smith,with an impressive average of over 110 in a bowler-dominated series, has described himself as being ‘pretty cooked’ after the series concluded at the Oval on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the fifth and last Test which England won by 135 runs, Smith said: “I have given it my all while I have been here for the last four-and-a-half months, but I didn’t have much more to give today.”

“I was pretty cooked mentally and physically and I am looking forward to a couple of weeks off and heading back for the Australian summer,” he added.

Smith’s fantastic form in England also restored his place at the top of the ICC test batting rankings. “It was a nice reception when I walked off, would have been nice to have a few more runs under my belt,” Smith said after he could only manage 23 runs in the second innings in the last Test.

