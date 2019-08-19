Ashes 2019: ‘The crowd could learn a thing or two from Steve Smith’ - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison

cricket

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:04 IST

Australia batsman Steve Smith carried forward his sensational batting form in the 2nd Ashes Test against England, as he scored 92 runs in the first innings. The batsman was knocked down by a bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer and had to return back to the pavilion for a while. But he later returned to finish his innings, and was trapped by a delivery from Chris Woakes. The 30-year-old was ruled out from the Test on the final day due to concussion, and remains doubtful for the third Test.

Despite his brave innings, a section of England fans were seen booing the right-handed batsman as he walked back to the pavilion after being injured. Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed the crowd for negative remarks against the batsman.

Also read: MCC member ejected from Lord’s for sledging Steve Smith

In a Facebook post, Morrison wrote, “He’s a champion and has handled the events of the past year with a real humility. I’m extremely proud of Steve Smith, and it’s not just because he comes from the Shire.”

He further added: “The crowd could learn a thing or two from Steve Smith and I look forward to him answering his hecklers with bat and ball in hand to bring home the Ashes.”

Also read: England unchanged for third Ashes Test as James Anderson continues recovery

Smith could not take part in the game on the final day of the Lord’s Test as he was diagnosed with late concussion after being hit by a ferocious bouncer by Archer. In his place, Marnus Labuschagne became the first like-for-like substitute in the 142-year history of Test cricket.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series and will now face England in the third Test beginning Thursday at Headingley.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 19:04 IST