Ashes 2023: Fuming England need a Bradman-inspired comeback

England go into the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday still bristling at what they perceive as Australia’s sleight-of-hand at Lord’s that led to Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal and their Ashes rivals going 2-0 up. But if they hit pause on their anger from last Sunday, it may help them peer into the mists of Ashes, and world cricket, history. England's Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley during practice. (Reuters)

With two nations ranged against each other backing their teams, the Leeds Test could turn out to be one of the most ill-tempered ever played. And Bairstow being a Yorkshire player will only add to the Headingley crowd’s hostility.

Anger can still spark an England revival, though going up against a well-oiled Australia who have twice upset their ‘Bazball’ plans, Ben Stokes and Co may gain more by dusting up notes of a clever plan that had laid their team low almost a century ago.

Those moments though belonged to Australia, in the 1936-37 home series against England. It was the only time in Test history when a team rallied from 0-2 down to win a five-game series.

It required the genius of Don Bradman. As the freshly appointed skipper, he had lost his first two Tests and Australia were in a crisis. Bradman had been dismissed for 38, 0, 0 and 82 in his four innings and there were even reports of divisions in the dressing room.

That is when he turned it all around. On a wet Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch, he first declared the first innings to expose the England top orders to the tough conditions in the evening, and when England belatedly followed that tactic, it left the hosts facing virtually unplayable pitch conditions.

The top-order would have tumbled, but Bradman reversed the batting order for the second innings. Out went Chuck Fleetwood-Smith and Bill O’Reilly, No.11 and No.9 in the first innings, to open. As conditions gradually improved, opener Jack Fingleton, coming in at No.6, hit 136 and Bradman led the way with a monumental 270 at No.7 which was adjudged the greatest Test innings ever by Wisden.

It would be asking England too much to change mid-innings as they continue to swear by the ‘Bazball’ aggression, although they were forced to adopt the Aussie short ball at Lord’s, finding success as well.

On Wednesday, skipper Ben Stokes belatedly sought to put the Bairstow row aside while counterpart Pat Cummins again insisted there never was a controversy in the first place. Both know Leeds will be less Ashes and more wildfire, the issue having polarised the two nations.

England indicated it will be sheer pace that is likely to deliver a victory. The flagging Jimmy Anderson has been rested with Josh Tongue and Mark Wood, England’s fastest bowler who wasn’t fit enough to play the first two Tests, included. Also in are all-rounders Chris Woakes, who can swing the ball, and Moeen Ali, back after a finger injury kept him out at Lord’s. With Ollie Pope (shoulder) out, the aggressive Harry Brook will be pushed up to No.3.

The injured Nathan Lyon will be replaced by Todd Murphy and the 22-year-old, who was brilliant on debut in India this year, taking 14 wickets, already braced for a hostile reception.

Australia have done everything smart so far. Their focus will be to celebrate Steve Smith’s 100th Test by wrapping up their first Ashes series win in England since 2001. All said, Edgbaston and Lord’s were edge-of-the-seat affairs. Headingley is unlikely to disappoint.

