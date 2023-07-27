Home / Cricket / Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Cummins wins toss as AUS opt to bowl against ENG at Oval
Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Cummins wins toss as AUS opt to bowl against ENG at Oval

Jul 27, 2023 03:08 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: With Australia having retained the urn, England will look at equalising the series at The Oval.

Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: England faced a heartbreak in the 4th Test in Manchester last week, with rain dampening their chances at reclaiming the Ashes urn. The Ben Stokes-led side was dominant throughout the Test at Old Trafford, and was still leading by 61 runs in second innings with five Aussie wicket down. However, rain played spoilsport throughout the final day of the Test, ensuring Pat Cummins' men retain the Ashes urn. Ahead of the fifth Test, however, Stokes insisted that the side has moved on from the disappointment and would put its best foot forward for the Oval Test. Interestingly, it is widely speculated that the fifth Test could be swansong for James Anderson, but Stokes insisted that England will need the pacer's services in future. Conversely, David Warner is also expected to play his last Test on English soil, with the batter suggesting that he would likely retire from the format at year-end. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 27, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Playing XIs

    England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

    Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy

  • Jul 27, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: What did the captains say?

    After winning the toss, Australia captain Cummins said, "Had to double check that (when it came down tails, firs toss won in this series). We will have a bowl. Little bit of cloud cover and wicket looks good. It is a similar side to the one that played four years ago (2019), we know what we did that time and how we can change things. One change - Cam Green misses out and Todd Murphy comes in."

    Meanwhile, England skipper Stokes stated, "We had have had a bowl as well, just because of the overhead conditions and every time we have won the toss we have bowled. You relatively know one day, two day out what team you are going with, letting the lads know gives them time to prepare. Australia want to leave here winning the Ashes, we want to draw the series and though they have retained the Ashes, we want to draw the series."

  • Jul 27, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Toss update!

    Australia win toss, opt to bowl against England in London!

  • Jul 27, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Stokes clears the air on Anderson

    Calling Anderson the “greatest” among fast bowlers, Stokes reiterated his faith in the England pacer after a dull outing in the Ashes series.

    "James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he's still looking as good as he was two years ago," said Stokes at The Oval on Wednesday.

    "Although he's not had the impact or the wickets he would have liked to in this series, he's a quality bowler and quality performer. To have nearly 700 Test wickets is phenomenal, and to be able to do it all around the world as well."

  • Jul 27, 2023 02:46 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: England XI vs Australia

    Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

  • Jul 27, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Weather forecast

    The forecast for the start of the day looks rather bleak, with rain predicted during the first session. However, the clouds are expected to clear as the day proceeds

  • Jul 27, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: No changes in England XI

    There were murmurs over England removing James Anderson from the XI for the final Test, but Stokes confirmed on Wednesday that the side would field the same set of players for the Oval Test

  • Jul 27, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Ecstasy for the Aussies

    It might not have been a solid outing for the Australians in Manchester, but they were undoubtedly the better team over the first two Tests in Edgbaston and Lord's. Not only did they confine the England batters from being overtly aggressive – an approach they adopted to much success under Stokes – but also outsmarted the hosts in decisive moments  

  • Jul 27, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: A disappointment for England

    Ben Stokes and co. were dominant of the two sides in Manchester last week, but denied a shot at victory, thanks to incessant rain over the last two days of the match. In fact, rain washed out the entire day's play on final day of the Test, ensuring Australia retains the Ashes urn

  • Jul 27, 2023 02:08 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final Test of the Ashes series! Australia have already retained the urn after the fourth Test ended in a draw, with Cummins' men already leading the series 2-1

