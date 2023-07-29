Home / Cricket / Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Bazball fireworks expected, AUS lead by 12 runs vs ENG
Live

Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Bazball fireworks expected, AUS lead by 12 runs vs ENG

Jul 29, 2023 02:41 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Follow here live score and latest updates of ENG vs AUS cricket match and scorecard.

England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Australia left England frustrated on Day 2 of their ongoing fifth Ashes Test match, at The Oval in London. The visitors posted 295 in their first innings at Stumps, in response to England's 283, thereby taking a lead of 12 runs. Steve Smith was in decent form for Australia, smacking 71 runs off 123 balls, including six fours. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja's 47 proved to be crucial, despite missing out on a half-century. Meanwhile, tailenders Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy annoyed the English bowlers with gritty knocks. The Aussie captain registered 36 runs off 86 balls, hammering four fours in the process. Meanwhile, Murphy slammed 34 runs off 39 deliveries, clobbering two fours and three sixes also. For England's bowling department, Chris Woakes was in good form and took three wickets, Mark Wood, Joe Root and Stuart Broad scalped two dismissals each. On Day 3, England will begin their second innings and all eyes will be on opener Zak Crawley, who pummeled a ton in the previous Test. Australia will be looking for an early breakthrough in the first session itself.

England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 5 Latest Updates
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 5 Latest Updates(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 29, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Top run-scorers

    In the ongoing Ashes series, Khawaja is the highest run-scorer with 424 runs, followed by Crawley (407) in second position, followed by England captain Stokes (363) in third spot.

  • Jul 29, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Bazball fireworks expected?

    England will be aiming for a strong start with their Bazball approach. All eyes will be on their openers Crawley and Duckett. Crawley has already bagged a ton, smacking 189 runs off 182 balls in the fourth Test.

  • Jul 29, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: 'We didn't get a bigger lead', says Smith

    After the final session yesterday, Smith said, "Would have been nice to have got a bigger lead, wicket played quite nice, a lot of us got starts. A couple of partnerships helped, we started a counterpunch, not a bad end to the day, but overall disappointed we didn't get a bigger lead."

    "No set plan, they bowled really well this morning, credit where it's due. We took it deep and got more opportunities at the back end. It swung a lot, quite shiny and good swing bowlers. Not a great deal of seam. We want to keep the scoreboard ticking but guys are allowed to bowl well, it's Test cricket, got to respect it," he further added.

  • Jul 29, 2023 01:57 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Smith heroics!

    Smith was in hot form and slammed 71 runs off 123 balls to help Australia post 295, in response to England's 283. Australia lead by 12 runs and England will begin their second innings in the upcoming first session.

  • Jul 29, 2023 01:36 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Ashes Test match, at The Oval in London. Stay tuned folks!

'Samson will not be able to play': Ex-India opener's highlights brutal reality

cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 01:57 PM IST

A former India opener criticised the Indian team management's batting order strategy and also felt they aren't using Sanju Samson well.

Sanju Samson in action for India.(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 3: Australia lead by 12 runs

England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Follow here live score and latest updates of ENG vs AUS cricket match and scorecard.

Live England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 5 Latest Updates(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 02:31 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Broad on bail flipping incident the delivery before Labuschagne's dismissal

Even a harmless moment such as that gave England results, showing that Broad’s mindgames potentially worked wonders.

England's Stuart Broad reacts(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 01:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: 6, 6, 0, 6 - Yusuf Pathan destroys Amir, smashes 25 runs off ex-PAK star

Yusuf Pathan was in hot form, smacking 25 runs against Mohammed Amir in a single over, in Harare.

Yusuf Pathan smacked 25 runs off a over against Mohammed Amir.
cricket
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Stokes takes magnificent two-touch boundary catch to end AUS innings

A fine catch to dismiss his opposing number Pat Cummins brought the Oval crowd to its feet as the day ended in a crescendo.

Ben Stokes's stunning effort helped England end Australia's first innings in London
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 11:43 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Dharmasena said Smith would be out...': Broad reveals chat with on-field umpire

England pacer Stuart Broad added a fresh perspective to the debate after revealing his chat with on-field umpire and Menon's colleague, Kumar Dharmasena.

Stuart Broad added fresh perspective to Steve Smith debate as he revealed his chat with on-field umpire
cricket
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit tasked with huge Ishan Kishan call - India predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs WI

Ishan Kishan smashed a half-century while playing in the opening role in the 1st ODI, yet remains at risk for a spot in the XI for the second game vs WI.

Ishan Kishan of India hits a six during 1st ODI vs West Indies(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 11:05 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MCC issues clarification over Steve Smith non-dismissal during 5th Ashes Test

TV umpire Nitin Menon's 'not out' decision for Steve Smith sparked a huge debate across social media and in the commentary box as well.

MCC ends debate on Steve Smith's non dismissal on day 2 of 5th Ashes Test
cricket
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 10:23 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Harmanpreet Kaur's Asian Games fate revealed after ICC's strict punishment

With a little over a month left before the kick off to cricket tournament in China, India's men's and women's teams learned their fate in the Asian Games.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for two matches by the ICC(PTI)
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 09:01 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Nitin Menon shown no mercy with cheeky 'Kohli' dig after Steve Smith Ashes call

While most hailed umpire Nitin Menon for the call on Steve Smith, Indian fans took a cheeky “Virat Kohli” dig at him.

Indian fans took a cheeky dig at Nitin Menon after his decision on Steve Smith run out appeal
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Confidence not an issue, skill is the problem’: Umran handed reality check

Umran Malik made a return to Indian ODI team earlier this week for the first time since January 2023, but had an indifferent outing.

Umran Malik during training session ahead of first ODI vs West Indies(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 06:27 AM IST
ByRishabh Gupta, New Delhi

'I'm surprised but expected it': Jaffer clueless at Rohit and India's tactics

While Kishan has scored a double-century at the top of the order, his average of 46 in 15 ODIs pales in comparison to Samson's fantastic average of 66.

Rohit Sharma of India speaks during the toss(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 06:25 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs West Indies live streaming 2nd ODI free: Where to watch IND vs WI

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming: India stand a chance at winning the series while the West Indies would be looking to be more competitive at least.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch IND vs WI((BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 06:22 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Broad faces 'spirit of game' questions in build-up to Labuschagne wicket

Stuart Broad seemed to have a little role to play in ending Marnus Labuschagne's vigil at the crease on Day 2.

Broad said that he wanted to try something to change England's fortunes
cricket
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 08:20 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashwin gives verdict after umpire Nitin Menon's Steve Smith call draws boos

Indian umpire Nitin Menon made a call that seemed to surprise the entire stadium during Steve Smith's innings in the fifth Ashes Test.

Menon's decision was initially met with boos
cricket
Published on Jul 29, 2023 06:10 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
