Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Bazball fireworks expected, AUS lead by 12 runs vs ENG
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Australia left England frustrated on Day 2 of their ongoing fifth Ashes Test match, at The Oval in London. The visitors posted 295 in their first innings at Stumps, in response to England's 283, thereby taking a lead of 12 runs. Steve Smith was in decent form for Australia, smacking 71 runs off 123 balls, including six fours. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja's 47 proved to be crucial, despite missing out on a half-century. Meanwhile, tailenders Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy annoyed the English bowlers with gritty knocks. The Aussie captain registered 36 runs off 86 balls, hammering four fours in the process. Meanwhile, Murphy slammed 34 runs off 39 deliveries, clobbering two fours and three sixes also. For England's bowling department, Chris Woakes was in good form and took three wickets, Mark Wood, Joe Root and Stuart Broad scalped two dismissals each. On Day 3, England will begin their second innings and all eyes will be on opener Zak Crawley, who pummeled a ton in the previous Test. Australia will be looking for an early breakthrough in the first session itself.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 29, 2023 02:41 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Top run-scorers
In the ongoing Ashes series, Khawaja is the highest run-scorer with 424 runs, followed by Crawley (407) in second position, followed by England captain Stokes (363) in third spot.
- Jul 29, 2023 02:31 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Bazball fireworks expected?
England will be aiming for a strong start with their Bazball approach. All eyes will be on their openers Crawley and Duckett. Crawley has already bagged a ton, smacking 189 runs off 182 balls in the fourth Test.
- Jul 29, 2023 02:21 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: 'We didn't get a bigger lead', says Smith
After the final session yesterday, Smith said, "Would have been nice to have got a bigger lead, wicket played quite nice, a lot of us got starts. A couple of partnerships helped, we started a counterpunch, not a bad end to the day, but overall disappointed we didn't get a bigger lead."
"No set plan, they bowled really well this morning, credit where it's due. We took it deep and got more opportunities at the back end. It swung a lot, quite shiny and good swing bowlers. Not a great deal of seam. We want to keep the scoreboard ticking but guys are allowed to bowl well, it's Test cricket, got to respect it," he further added.
- Jul 29, 2023 01:57 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Smith heroics!
Smith was in hot form and slammed 71 runs off 123 balls to help Australia post 295, in response to England's 283. Australia lead by 12 runs and England will begin their second innings in the upcoming first session.
- Jul 29, 2023 01:36 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Ashes Test match, at The Oval in London. Stay tuned folks!