Ashes 2023 Live Score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3: Bazball fireworks expected, AUS lead by 12 runs vs ENG

England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Australia left England frustrated on Day 2 of their ongoing fifth Ashes Test match, at The Oval in London. The visitors posted 295 in their first innings at Stumps, in response to England's 283, thereby taking a lead of 12 runs. Steve Smith was in decent form for Australia, smacking 71 runs off 123 balls, including six fours. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja's 47 proved to be crucial, despite missing out on a half-century. Meanwhile, tailenders Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy annoyed the English bowlers with gritty knocks. The Aussie captain registered 36 runs off 86 balls, hammering four fours in the process. Meanwhile, Murphy slammed 34 runs off 39 deliveries, clobbering two fours and three sixes also. For England's bowling department, Chris Woakes was in good form and took three wickets, Mark Wood, Joe Root and Stuart Broad scalped two dismissals each. On Day 3, England will begin their second innings and all eyes will be on opener Zak Crawley, who pummeled a ton in the previous Test. Australia will be looking for an early breakthrough in the first session itself.

