Ashes 5th Test: Stuart Broad completes huge milestone in Hobart, beats England legend Ian Botham to achieve massive feat

England had a forgettable outing in the ongoing Ashes after being completely beaten in the first three Tests and the tourists somehow managed to salvage a draw in the fourth encounter.

Despite the lackluster performance there were some personal gains for players and the latest to complete a personal milestone is England pacer Stuart Broad. The veteran cricketer is now the leading wicket-taker among England bowlers in Ashes as he overtook Ian Botham in the ongoing Test in Hobart.

Broad scalped a total of six wickets in the contest and now has 131 scalps under his name in the Ashes, two more than Botham. The pacer completed the milestone in the final session of Day 2 when he removed David Warner on a duck.

Also Read | ‘I was stressed’: Stuart Broad, James Anderson engage in fun banter after nail-biting Sydney rescue

On Day 3 he went to pluck two more wickets as England riding on Broad and Mark Wood's performance skittled out Australia for 155 in their second innings, handing them a good chance of notching a victory at Hobart.

With the wicket of David Warner, Stuart Broad overtakes the legendary Ian Botham to become England's leading wicket-taker in #Ashes cricket! 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/JgxL17kaSm — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 15, 2022

Broad featured in three of the five Tests in the ongoing Ashes, in which he picked a total of 13 wickets.

Chasing a stiff 271, England got off to a strong start with the opening pair of Rory Burns and Zak Crawley adding 68 runs for the opening stand. However, Cameron Green brought the hosts back in the contest as he cleaned up Burns on 26 before removing Crawley and Dawid Malan.

The tourists still need over 170 runs to win the contest and have six wickets in hand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON