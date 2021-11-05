Ashes: Assistant coach Graham Thorpe to head up England's early preparations

England men's assistant coach Graham Thorpe will head up the Ashes preparation period when the Test specialists and Lions arrive in Australia this weekend.

The playing group and management will be based on the Gold Coast for their 14-day quarantine period before moving to Brisbane to play two intra-squad warm-up matches later this month.

The extended England men's Team and the Lions squad will be arriving in Australia on Saturday ahead of the Ashes Series, starting on December 8 at the Gabba.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Cricket Australia is working with the Queensland Government and Queensland Health to prioritise the health and safety of the community, players and support staff.

The team will arrive at Brisbane airport and will then head to the Gold Coast for their quarantine period.

England will quarantine for 14 days but have an exemption to undertake training at Metricon Stadium under strict quarantine conditions from November 10 to November 20.

Working alongside Thorpe will be Elite Pace Bowling Coach Jon Lewis. The Lions contingent will have a wealth of experience, including Carl Hopkinson (Elite Fielding Coach), Bruce French (Wicketkeeping Consultant) and Jonathan Trott (Batting Consultant).

Completing the set-up will be Kent's Head of Talent Pathway Min Patel and Nottinghamshire coach Ant Botha, who have both been seconded from the County network for the tour.

Commenting on the appointments for the tour of Australia, Mo Bobat, ECB Performance Director, in a statement said: "We are looking forward to getting our prep period underway on the Gold Coast ahead of the Ashes and Lions Tour, respectively.

"The coaching team selected has an excellent blend of credentials grounded in experiences through the England pathway and the wider county game. In addition to the specialist expertise, we have individuals in our coaching team that have experienced success in Australian conditions, which will benefit the players' preparation ahead of the Ashes and Lions competitive experiences.

Once England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup commitments are complete and a 14-day quarantine period is served on the Gold Coast, England Men's Head Coach Chris Silverwood, Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood, Elite Spin Coach Jeetan Patel and Wicketkeeping Consultant James Foster will join the Ashes party in Brisbane.

"For the period up until the end of the warm-up matches, the coaching team will assist both groups of players. However, once we start the final build-up to the first Ashes Test, we will then split into two distinct groups with the Lions preparing for their four-day match against Australia A on 9 December," said Mo Bobat.

England Men's Coaching Team - Ashes TourHead Coach: Chris SilverwoodAssistant Coaches: Paul Collingwood, Graham ThorpeElite Pace Bowling: Jon LewisElite Spin Bowling: Jeetan PatelWicketkeeping Consultant: James Foster

England support and Lions Coaching Team - Australia TourElite Fielding Coach: Carl HopkinsonBatting Consultant: Jonathan TrottWicketkeeping Consultant: Bruce FrenchCoaching Consultant: Ant BothaSpin Bowling Consultant: Min Patel