Ashes flashback: Watch Don Bradman lead Australia against England in 1948 Lord’s Test

cricket

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:32 IST

The Ashes series between England and Australia has started with a comprehensive win for the tourists at Birmingham. Former Aussie captain Steve Smith made a grand comeback to Test cricket as he his twin centuries in the match laid the foundation for a great comeback win the visitors.

Smith’s great return in Tests has once again led to comparisons with the legendary Don Bradman. Smith’s consistency in cricket’s longest format is second only to ‘The Don’ and he is being considered by many as the best Test batsman since the legendary Aussie.

Ahead of the second Test of the series, scheduled to take place the ‘Home of Cricket’, the Lord’s Cricket Ground has posted an archive video of the 1948 Test between the two teams played at the same venue.

That match was won comprehensively by Bradman’s Australia by a margin of 409 runs. Bradman himself contributed with 38 and 89 in the two innings.

The video presents a great chance for the current generation to watch the greats of the game in action.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:12 IST