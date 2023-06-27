Lord’s: Steeped in tradition, facing some troubling questions

Celebrated for its cricket tradition and a 200-year-old history, Lord’s is undergoing a gradual makeover. The home of cricket is embracing change to remain relevant and align with contemporary reality. One stark reminder of this are boards announcing that Lord’s is completely cashless -- without a card you can’t get coffee, sandwich or a bottle of water! General view of England players and coaching staff in a huddle during practice (Action Images via Reuters)

Lord’s is unique, and it is not just history and tradition that it is famous for. The ground has a pronounced slope, almost eight feet from north to south. The dressing room balconies, so small that they can’t seat more than six, are a popular photo/selfie point for players. Not to forget the honours board for celebrating individual performances.

Dilip Vengsarkar is on it, he made three centuries here and closely missed a fourth. So is batter Ajit Agarkar, because he scored a hundred here, a feat that eluded Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar. It was at Lord’s that Kapil Dev won the World Cup, Ganguly hit a hundred on debut, India won the NatWest Trophy and Ishant Sharma famously bounced out England.

Lord’s is a perfect setting for big cricket events like an Ashes game. In England’s summer, the Lord’s Test is an important social event, like Royal Ascot, The Championship (Wimbledon) and The (British) Open. It is always sold out; this time the daily ticket price in the Compton and Edrich stands is close to £200.

Lord’s provides a spectacular stadium experience, from a cricket standpoint and all else that accompanies a big commercial event. For corporates, it is an important business opportunity to entertain and network with clients. For fans, it is a chance to enjoy cricket in all its glory, especially on a sunny afternoon.

Preparation at Lord’s starts month in advance. The wheels start moving once the Test wicket is earmarked, which is then prepared like the centre court at Wimbledon. Getting Lord’s cricket ready is a standard drill, perfected over the years. Little, if anything, is left to chance and you’d certainly never have play suspended because of a leaky pitch cover.

Lord’s, cricket’s most precious brand, is visible everywhere. Public information boards (in purple and gold colours for a consistent look) remind you that it is the home of cricket. Every member of the groundstaff and all workers wear customised uniforms, and a strict dress code applies. For spectators, entry into the members’ pavilion is subject to wearing a tie and a jacket.

Stewards too adhere to strict discipline: those in the pavilion have white jackets, others wear green. Days before the game, entry into Lord’s is restricted. Even members have limited access, allowed in only with prior approval.

When England and Australia practiced (fielding drills in the main ground, nets in the nursery end) total calm prevailed. No chaos as we experience in India – no rush, no noise, only extraordinary control. David Warner, Steve Smith and others had a hit on pitches that were true and even. Ricky Ponting was around to give friendly advice, and media men (including ex-captain Mike Atherton) stood a short distance away, watching the proceedings.

Cricket at Lord’s is beautiful but even as another Ashes game unfolds, dark clouds are gathering on the horizon. Awkward questions are being asked about the relevance and position of MCC and Lord’s. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) castigated Lord’s, observing it was appalled that it is still a home principally for men because no women’s Test has been held here. Accusing Lord’s of elitism, the report noted that many of its traditions no longer have a place in contemporary Britain and they don’t represent the wider population and those who play cricket.

For Lords, this is a dangerous bouncer, starlight at its chin. Tradition, history, exclusivity are part of its DNA – all difficult to change or abandon. Yet, the headwind it faces is getting stronger and some things have to yield. End