‘Ashutosh, you’re not a slogger…': The words that inspired PBKS youngster's unbelievable show against MI in IPL 2024

There were various stages in the 193-run chase against Mumbai Indians when it seemed like the Punjab Kings were down and out. They were 14/4, 49/5, 77/6 and then 111/7. But they kept coming back every time. First with a mini partnership between Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Shashank Singh, then through Shashank and Ashustoh Sharma but the partnership which really gave MI a scare was between Ashutosh and Harpreet Brar. Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma(PTI)

The duo added 57 runs in just 30 balls for the 8th wicket to not only bring PBKS back in the chase but also put them in the ascendancy. Credit must be given to Shashank Singh too. It was because of 41 off 25 balls that PBKS' required rate was always within reach despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals.

Ashutosh smashed 61 runs in 28 balls with as many as seven sixes. But in the end, the Kings fell short by 9 runs on Thursday at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

It was Ashutosh's first fifty in the IPL and he celebrated it with a gesture to the dressing room. On being asked about his gesture, he said that he wanted to express his gratitude to PBKS head of cricket development Sanjay Bangar, and the rest of the team management for showcasing their faith in him.

"The celebrations were for Sanjay Bangar Sir. I am working a lot under him and he keeps guiding me. He has given me a chance. I also wanted to thank the Punjab team for showing faith in me - our Head Coach Trevor Bayliss, Ashish (Kapoor) paaji, Shikhar (Dhawan) paaji who have believed in me," he told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Ashutosh also credited the former India all-rounder for telling him that he is not a slogger and he should play proper cricketing shots.

"Sanjay (Bangar) Sir has taught me that I am not a slogger and that I play cricketing shots and I need to focus on that. This small statement has become a big one for me. I am following the same and that has changed my game. The shots I play are all cricketing shots," he added.

Despite coming out second best in a few close counters this year, Ashutosh said that the team is heading in the right direction and is not far away from getting good results.

"We are working hard. Our intent is good. Winning and losing is part of the game. It matters how you are playing, and we are playing well as a team. If we continue in the same vein of form, we will do better and win the games," the 25-year-old said.

On being asked about Punjab's top order, the right-handed batter said that cricket is a team sport and anyone can be a match-winner on any night.

"It's part of the game. Sometimes, the opener score runs, and sometimes the middle orders do. This keeps happening. It's a team game. We all have to do well. We have to focus on our process and not on winning and losing. If the process is correct, we will keep going in the right direction."