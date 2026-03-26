Ashwin doesn't agree with MS Dhoni as Impact Player in IPL: ‘If he doesn't want to play, he shouldn't feature at all'

MS Dhoni’s return to the IPL has once again set off plenty of chatter, this time around how he might be used by Chennai Super Kings. There is curiosity over whether he will feature as an Impact Player or continue in his usual role behind the stumps. Dhoni has managed a troublesome knee over the past couple of seasons, and with his career nearing its final phase, questions around his workload and role are only growing louder ahead of the new season. MS Dhoni will once again return in CSK's yellow jersey for IPL 2026. (PTI)

Dhoni had a relatively quiet IPL 2025, batting lower down the order in almost every game, which raised a few questions. He finished with 196 runs from 14 matches, averaging 24.50 at a strike rate of 135.17. Most of his outings came late in the innings, where he was used to add quick runs in the closing overs and give the team a final push when required.

Amid the ongoing debate around Dhoni’s role in the IPL, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered a clear and firm take on the matter. He questioned the idea of using Dhoni as an Impact Player, stressing that a player of his stature should either be fully involved or not feature at all.

"I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

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“Dhoni will have a critical role to support CSK's new bowling line-up” Expanding further on Dhoni’s role, the former CSK spinner shared his view on how the veteran could be used this season. He pointed to Dhoni’s importance behind the stumps and in guiding the side, while also explaining how the team’s batting structure could shape when he comes out to bat.

"I think Dhoni will have a critical role to support this new bowling line-up on the field. I was also there last year. MS wants that he plays the last three overs. But the top order did not score many times and he had to go up. This time, they have added power in the top order to avoid this. Maybe this time, out of 14 games, he will get to bat higher only in 3-4 games, or else he will only come in the end. His biggest role will be in keeping, setting the field, and giving a shoulder to Ruturaj," he stated.