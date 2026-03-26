"Preity Zinta called, said 'I'm sorry'": Jitesh Sharma regards PBKS co-owner as elder sister, reveals chat post-RCB move

Jitesh Sharma has built his name the hard way in the Indian Premier League, and those performances eventually opened the doors to the Indian team in recent times. Unlike many who break through early, he found recognition later than most. That slow rise, though, has worked in his favour. Jitesh has grown into a dependable finisher, especially for RCB, where his calm approach under pressure stood out. During their title-winning campaign last season, he chipped in with a few crucial knocks, showing both maturity and the ability to close out tight games when it mattered most. Jitesh Sharma hails PBKS co-owner as elder sister figure. (IPL/BCCI)

Meanwhile, it was at Punjab Kings that he first grabbed attention. He spent three seasons with the franchise and even served as vice-captain in his final year. Across 40 matches for PBKS, he scored 730 runs and established himself as a dependable middle-order presence.

Looking back at his time with Punjab Kings, Jitesh also opened up about his bond with co-owner Preity Zinta. He described her as an elder sister figure, highlighting the comfort and respect he shared with her, and how their connection went well beyond just cricket during his time at the franchise.

"I respect her (Preity Zinta) a lot. She personally texts me and calls me too. I see her like my older sister. When I was in the IPL, somehow she got to know that I’m from Himachal and she’s from Himachal too. So I would talk to her for hour, just having normal discussions about everything. She is very sweet," Jitesh said on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

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Continuing on his journey, Jitesh reflected on how pivotal his move to Punjab Kings proved to be. He spoke about the faith the franchise showed in him early on and credited that opportunity as a turning point, saying it played a major role in shaping his career and where he stands today.

"And joining Punjab Kings was a life-changing moment for me, I feel. There was only one bid at that time, these people, Punjab Kings. And I am very grateful for this, because everything I am today, I am because of Punjab Kings," he added.

“PBKS used the right-to-match card on me but…” The wicketkeeper batter further shared a heartfelt moment from the IPL auction, recalling a personal call from Preity Zinta after he was bought by RCB. He described it as a gesture that reflected their elder–sister–younger–brother bond, underlining the care and warmth she showed even as he moved on.

“They picked me, I got a chance after two matches and I performed. And in this auction too, they went for me… they used the right-to-match card on me on INR 7 crore. But RCB bid INR 11 crores, which they couldn't match. After that, ma'am (Preity Zinta) called me, saying, ‘I am very sorry that I couldn’t get you’, meaning it was all on a big–sister–little–brother level. She wanted me to stay with them, I also wanted to… but she was very happy that I went for 11 crores. She told me to invest well," he added.