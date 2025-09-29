Ashwin doesn't hold back, mocks Pakistan pacer's helping hand to India in Asia Cup triumph: ‘Thanks to Haris Rauf'

Haris Rauf was one of the decisive factors in India's 2025 Asia Cup final win against Pakistan, in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 147 runs initially looked like an easy job for Team India. But losing their openers and Suryakumar Yadav early shifted the tide to Pakistan's favour. But Rauf's poor deliveries in the 15th and 18th overs shifted momentum to India's side. R Ashwin thanked Haris Rauf for helping India during the 2025 Asia Cup final.

India stuttered at 83/4 when the 15th over began, with Shivam Dube taking strike. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma was at the non-striker's end. The over started with a four, and then Dube took a single. On receiving a half-volley, Varma hammered it straight back for a four, followed by a single. Then Dube took another single, to give Varma the strike in the final ball. Once again, Rauf sent a bad ball, and Varma pulled it to deep backward square for a maximum and India got 17 runs from the over, reaching 100/4.

After the 17th over, India were at 117/4 and required 30 runs in 18 balls to win the match. The over began with a single and then Rauf sent a wide delivery, followed by two consecutive singles and then a double. Varma once again took a single and Dube got the strike for the final ball. Rauf tried to send a yorker, but it ended up as a full toss and Dube punished him with ease, slamming him for a six. The over leaked 13 runs and India reached 130/4. In the 19th over, India lost Dube's (33) wicket and got seven runs, getting to 137/5.

In the final over, Rauf was once again sent to bowl, with India needing 10 runs. It began with a double and then Varma clattered him for a six, followed by a single. Rinku Singh was on strike and the scores were level and the batter hit him for a four to seal the victory.

‘Thanks to Haris Rauf’: R Ashwin

Speaking on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin praised Tilak Varma for headlining India's run chase and also thanked Rauf for his poor deliveries. Tilak remained unbeaten at 69* off 53 balls, packed with three fours and four sixes. He was also adjudged as Player of the Match.

"Tilak Varma absolutely stole the show. He showed that he made of veins of ice. Outstanding knock. India were in a very precarious situation. Thanks to Haris Rauf, we won the match easily," he said.

Rauf had a night to forget in Dubai, leaking 50 runs in 3.4 overs, at an economy of 13.64. Meanwhile, the Indian bowling department performed admirably in the first innings, as Pakistan were bowled out for 146. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel took two-wicket hauls. Kuldeep Yadav got a four-wicket haul.