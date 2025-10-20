Ashwin exposes communication gap in Indian cricket points to Shami-Agarkar saga: ‘He does not have clarity…’

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on the communication gap between players and selectors in Indian cricket, calling for greater transparency. He said indirect conversations often create confusion and headlines, citing Mohammed Shami’s recent remarks as an example, while praising chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s professional handling of the situation. Mohammed Shami remains out of the Indian senior squad.(PTI)

Shami, prior to Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand, had expressed his anguish at being overlooked for the upcoming ODIs against Australia, stating that if he is fit for Ranji Trophy, he might as well have also played 50-over cricket.

Agarkar clarified his stance on Shami’s absence from the England tour, stating that the veteran pacer wasn’t considered due to fitness issues. The BCCI chief selector mentioned he had multiple discussions with Shami and stressed that if the bowler were fit, he would have been an automatic selection.

Ashwin, who hung up his boots from international cricket last year, admitted that communication in Indian cricket often happens through indirect means — a culture he believes needs to change from both the players’ and selectors’ sides.

"I will say one thing frankly, everything in Indian cricket runs on indirect speech. I really wish that it changes. It has to change from both the players' side and the selectors' side as well. What I have noticed is that if something indirect is said, it is bound to come out in the news," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Really loved how Ajit Agarkar handled it”: Ashwin

Ashwin opened up on Shami’s recent remarks, suggesting the pacer spoke out due to unclear communication, while praising chief selector Agarkar for addressing the issue with professionalism.

"Look what Shami did. He performed and then talked in the press conference, there is nothing wrong with that. But why is he talking all of this? Because he does not have clarity. But, at the same time, I really loved how Ajit Agarkar handled it. I really hope that phone call has happened," Ashwin said.

Recently, Shami produced a fiery spell of fast bowling, grabbing four wickets to pave the way for Bengal’s emphatic eight-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash.