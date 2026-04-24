Ashwin foresees major RCB rejig, predicts bold XI shake-up to regain momentum vs GT: ‘Have a feeling he won’t play'

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted a significant tweak in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playing XI against Gujarat Titans following their nervy defeat to Delhi Capitals in the previous game. The defending champions began the season on a strong note, but with two losses in six matches, there is a sense that a few adjustments are needed to address minor issues in the combination. While the team has largely delivered as a unit, with both batting and bowling clicking in most games, the balance of the attack has come under scrutiny. The sixth bowling option, in particular, remains a concern after Romario Shepherd struggled under pressure in the final over against Delhi. Ashwin believes this could prompt the think tank to rethink their approach and possibly bring in a more reliable option to strengthen the side in crunch situations. RCB are placed at the third spot on the points table. (AFP)

Ahead of the crucial clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, Ashwin shared his thoughts on a potential change in RCB’s playing XI, hinting at a likely reshuffle involving Shepherd, with options like Jacob Duffy or Jacob Bethell coming into the mix as the team looks to fine-tune its combination.

"I have a feeling that Romario Shepherd won't play. I have a feeling that they will go with Jacob Duffy, or a batter like Jacob Bethell. But RCB are looking quite strong, they have the batting, the bowling looks strong," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

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Currently sitting third on the table with eight points, RCB are far from secure, with Sunrisers Hyderabad level on points and both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans not too far behind on six. The gap is tight, and the margin for error is shrinking with every game.

Another setback, especially against GT, could leave the defending champions under real pressure, especially with a challenging stretch of fixtures away from home coming up. That run includes games in Raipur, which serves as their temporary base, adding to the difficulty of maintaining consistency in unfamiliar conditions.

Ashwin predicts RCB to win vs GT Ashwin also turned his attention to Gujarat Titans’ key bowler Rashid Khan, pointing out his recent dip in form while weighing in on the outcome of the contest.

"I want to see how Rashid Khan bowls in this game, because the last two games have been slightly under Rashid's standard. But in this game, RCB look very strong. So, I will go with RCB to win," he added.