‘Ashwin has not improved’: Former India bowler names best India spinner

cricket

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:39 IST

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi is a worried man as he believes the art of bowling traditional spin is on the wane and there are not too many bowlers who have shown the promise to take the flag forward. “Spin bowling all over the world is very ordinary now,” Doshi was as quoted by Times of India. “But if you ask me, I like Nathan Lyon among modern-day spinners. He has a classical action and good attitude too. Otherwise, I don’t see any hope,” he further added.

Doshi also rated Ravindra Jadeja as India’s best spinner and said that he was disappointed at R Ashwin’s stagnation as a finger spinner. “I still think Jadeja is the best spinner in this side,” he said.

ALSO READ: India predicted XI for first ODI - Virat Kohli to play 4 pacers keeping Dharamsala weather and pitch in mind

“Ashwin has not improved over the years. I agree he is steady, but I feel he has not improved to a level where he should have been for whatever reason it may be,” he observed.

Ashwin played the first Test match against New Zealand, but he was replaced in the side by Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test match. He still remains India’s number 1 spinner in home conditions, but Jadeja has been preferred over him in overseas conditions.

ALSO READ: Inzamam names best ODI player ‘Pakistan has ever produced’

“He is a world-class bowler, there is absolutely no doubt about it,” Shastri said before the second India vs New Zealand Test match. “But we have to make sure that we pick the right sides for the right conditions and see what a player can bring to the table. He has bowled well over the years and, if anything, he will be disappointed with the way he has batted. He would want to improve on his batting in time to come.”