'Ashwin isn't a Virat Kohli, but...': Karthik says 'great to see his ego being hurt' after impressive Day 2 outing

Ravichandran Ashwin produced an impressive performance during Day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand, picking three wickets in the second innings so far. The veteran off-spinner had been under the scanner over the past few days over his lack of wickets in the ongoing series, and former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that the criticism might have hurt Ashwin's ‘ego’, prompting him to step up aggressively on Saturday. India's Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips(Surjeet Yadav)

Karthik stated that Ashwin carried a ‘distinct body language’ during the second innings against New Zealand, as the off-spinner had the willingness to “show his skill set.”

“I saw a distinct body language. If you followed Ashwin closely, he's not a Virat Kohli type of personality who is in your face and aggressive. But there's a certain body language when you know he really wants to do well, the way he celebrates when he picks up a wicket, or the intensity that he feels,” Karthik said.

“Today, I felt it for the first time this season. He was pushed to a place where he wanted to show, ‘no no, it’s enough. I've to show my skill set'. I don't think he was anywhere close to his best even today, but it was great to see his ego being hurt as a bowler, and him showing how he feels when that happens.”

Ashwin’s spell proved pivotal in dismantling New Zealand’s batting order, as his variations kept the visitors’ batters on edge. Working in tandem with Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin extracted turn and bounce to nullify any attempt at a New Zealand recovery.

7 wickets between duo

The spin duo left New Zealand reeling at 171-9 in their second innings, leading by just 143 runs, with Jadeja and Ashwin sharing seven wickets between them. Jadeja continued his relentless form, adding four wickets to his tally to bring his match haul to nine for 52 runs, while Ashwin provided valuable support with a strong 3-63, tightening India’s grip on the game.

India’s first innings had earlier closed at 263, thanks to Shubman Gill’s spirited 90 off 147 balls, featuring seven boundaries and a six, leading India's fightback after a shaky start. Gill shared a crucial 96-run partnership with Rishabh Pant (60), pulling India out of trouble after resuming the day on a precarious 86-4. Washington Sundar also played a useful hand, adding 38 not out off just 36 balls, smashing four boundaries and two sixes to push India’s total.