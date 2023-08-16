Ashwin quotes MS Dhoni after Hardik's ‘doesn’t matter' remark on T20I series loss to West Indies

Social media can be harsh. Neither does it take time to form an opinion, nor to change it with the wink of an aye. India T20I captain Hardik Pandya is the latest victim of it in Indian cricket. The all-rounder was criticised heavily for his comments after the series loss to West Indies. Hardik, who during the ODI series had said he wouldn't mind being unique when posed with the question of a series loss after 17 years, said a one-off defeat "doesn't matter" much after West Indies beat India in the fifth and final T20I to clinch the series 3-2. "In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important," Hardik said after the match in Florida. He also said that the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA is a long time away and one should not read too much into this series loss. Virat Kohli (2L) with teammates Kuldeep Yadav (L) Hardik Pandya (2R) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R)(AFP)

Hardik's teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, did not agree to that. "I don't think it is too early (to talk about T20 World Cup)," he said on his YouTube channel. Ashwin agreed that it was disappointing to lose a series to West Indies but also added that touring in the Caribbean islands can be difficult for youngsters.

"There are plenty of positives from this T20I series. It is very easy to criticise the team on social media since they lost to a team that didn't qualify for the last T20 World Cup. They haven't qualified for the upcoming 50-over World Cup as well. I want to give a piece of information to you guys.

"I am not talking, backing, or supporting anybody. All of these are secondary. As a youngster, if you are going to the West Indies, there will be some challenges. In all countries, there will be some innate secrets. The local players know these things more than visiting players. Especially if the players are young," Ashwin added.

The all-rounder credited West Indies for the spirited series win. “(WI fans) Credit to West Indies. They didn’t qualify for both the T20I and ODI World Cups. Their entire island looked disappointed because of this. They spoke about the rich legacy they once had. In fact, a taxi driver told me how intensely they follow the game. They follow the game with insane passion even today.”

Ashwin did not take Hardik's name but he quoted legendary India MS Dhoni to share an important lesson. "MS Dhoni and a few coaches of mine have said this: 'When you lose you learn so many things. But people who learn even when they win, will become champions," he added.

Ashwin also highlighted the positives and areas for concern for Team India in T20s. He gave special mentions to Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and the opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. As far as the major issue for India's T20 side is concerned, Ashwin pointed towards the lack of depth in the batting department.

India's tail effectively began from No.8 in the T20I series against the West Indies with Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar as the bowling options. This lack of depth in the batting unit was also one of the major reasons behind India's loss in the first T20I.

