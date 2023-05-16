Ashwin raises burning question as LSG captain Krunal Pandya walks off the field batting on 49 vs MI in IPL 2023

On a track that was difficult to bat on, as it has been at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants eventually managed to score an impressive 177 for three in 20 overs in the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday and much of the credit goes to the fabulous knock by Marcus Stoinis. The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 89 off 47 en route to which LSG scored 54 runs in the final three overs to lift themselves to the score of 177. Captain Krunal Pandya too played a valiant knock which helped LSG revive the three early blows. However, he had walked off the field batting on 49 with an injury. (LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023)

Krunal Pandya walks off the field injured while batting on 49

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff struck early in the innings after Mumbai opted to bowl first as he removed Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad in successive deliveries with the latter going for a golden duck. Four over later, Piyush Chawla struck to remove Quinton de Kock for 16.

Krunal and Stoinis then combined to stitch a partnership of 82 runs, the highest by any pair in IPL 2023 in Lucknow, going past their previous best of 79 between Hooda and Kyle Mayers against Delhi Capitals, which saw LSG revive from 35 for three to 117 for three in the 16th over.

However, Krunal limped off the field at the end of that over having incurred an injury on his leg while batting. He was 49 when he decided to walk off the field and in walked Nicholas Pooran. However, given the timing of the decision from Krunal, Rajasthan Royals bowler R Ashwin, like most others on Twitter, raised the burning question. While the commentators pointed out the injury, Ashwin among most social media fans felt it was a tactical move. He tweeted: “Retired out?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Pooran did not make much of a difference to the score having managed eight off eight balls, it was Stoinis who lifted his game in the slog overs. The Aussie smashed 40 runs in 16 balls he faced in the last four overs as LSG managed to finish with 177 for three.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krunal later started the proceedings with the ball as MI began their chase of 178.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON