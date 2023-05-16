IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians engaged in an exciting contest in Lucknow on Tuesday as the hosts won the IPL 2023 encounter by five wickets. Chasing 178, Mumbai got off to a blitzkrieg start led by captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan but they could only muster 172/5 in 20 overs. The pair added 90 runs for the first wicket before the duo were packed by Ravi Bishnoi. Rohit scored 37(25), while Ishan hammered 59 off 39. Yash Thakur then cleaned up Suryakumar Yadav for 7(9). Tim David, who returned unbeaten on 32 off 19, kept Mumbai in hunt but Mohsin Khan came to LSG's rescue. The pacer defended 11 runs in the final over to power his side to a convincing win, which helped them climb to the third spot in the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, tumbled one spot and are now placed fourth. Earlier, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya helped Lucknow get things back in order after Jason Behrendorff gave Mumbai a perfect start after opting to bowl. Stoinis returned unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls as Lucknow piled a stiff 177/3 in 20 overs. He stitched a crucial 82-run stand with Pandya for the fourth wicket after LSG were reduced to 35/3 in 6.1 overs. Pandya retired hurt at 49(42). Catch the Highlights of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians:

