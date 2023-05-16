LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan defends 11 in final over as Lucknow beat Mumbai by 5 wickets
IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians engaged in an exciting contest in Lucknow on Tuesday as the hosts won the IPL 2023 encounter by five wickets. Chasing 178, Mumbai got off to a blitzkrieg start led by captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan but they could only muster 172/5 in 20 overs. The pair added 90 runs for the first wicket before the duo were packed by Ravi Bishnoi. Rohit scored 37(25), while Ishan hammered 59 off 39. Yash Thakur then cleaned up Suryakumar Yadav for 7(9). Tim David, who returned unbeaten on 32 off 19, kept Mumbai in hunt but Mohsin Khan came to LSG's rescue. The pacer defended 11 runs in the final over to power his side to a convincing win, which helped them climb to the third spot in the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, tumbled one spot and are now placed fourth. Earlier, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya helped Lucknow get things back in order after Jason Behrendorff gave Mumbai a perfect start after opting to bowl. Stoinis returned unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls as Lucknow piled a stiff 177/3 in 20 overs. He stitched a crucial 82-run stand with Pandya for the fourth wicket after LSG were reduced to 35/3 in 6.1 overs. Pandya retired hurt at 49(42). Catch the Highlights of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians:
May 16, 2023 11:36 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score: Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets
Mohsin then bowls a wide yorker against Green, which results in a dot. He bowls another one, which is struck for a single.
Tim David then gets a single off the final ball as MI manage 172/5 in 20 overs in response to LSG's 177/3.
David returns unbeaten on 32 off 19 balls but it is Lucknow, who will finish the contest with a win. They beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets.
The win also see LSG climb to third spot on the table as they now have 15 points from 13 encounters, while Mumbai drop one spot to fourth.
May 16, 2023 11:31 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Good stuff by Mohsin
Mohsin Khan comes to bowl the final over and he starts with a dot against Cameron Green. The batter rotates the strike in the next ball and the third ball also result in a single. MI: 169/5 (19.3 overs)
May 16, 2023 11:29 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MI need 11 runs in final over
Tim David finishes the over with a maximum as MI reach 167/5 in 19 overs. The equation drops to 11 in 6 balls.
May 16, 2023 11:27 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians need 17 runs in 7 balls
Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl the penultimate over and he starts with a dot before Tim David launches a full delivery by him for a huge six over the long-on fence.
He then runs a double in the next ball, before Naveen throws a beamer, which results in a boundary. The freehit, however, results in a dot. MI: 161/5 (18.5 overs)
May 16, 2023 11:20 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Yash Thakur strikes
Yash Thakur picks his second wicket as Nicholas Pooran grabs a superb catch near the fine leg boundary. Vishnu Vinod departs for 2(4).
No boundaries come in the over but extras and strike rotation helps MI gather 9 runs in it. MI: 148/5 (18 overs) | need 30 runs in 12 balls
May 16, 2023 11:13 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tim David hits a SIX
Mohsin Khan bangs it short against Tim David, who hits it over the fence between mid-wicket and long-on for a SIX.
Eight runs and a wicket come off the over. MI: 139/4 (17 overs)
May 16, 2023 11:10 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
Mohsin Khan strikes as Nehal Wadhera is caught at fine leg by substitute fielder K Gowtham for 16(20).
Mumbai bring in Impact Substitute Vishnu Vinod, who replaces Akash Madhwal. MI 133/4 (16.3 overs)
May 16, 2023 11:06 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Good bowling by Naveen
Nehal Wadhera finished the previous over by Yash Thakur with a boundary.
Naveen-ul-Haq then comes to bowl the next over and keeps things under control as six runs come in it. MI: 131/3 (16 overs)
May 16, 2023 10:57 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: SKY falls cheaply
Yash Thakur is pumped as he cleans up Suryakumar Yadav for 7(9). The batter goes wide of the off stump and tries to scoop it towards the fine leg region. However, he directs the ball into his stumps leaving the Lucknow supporters elated.
Tim David joins the chase and opens his account with a four. MI 120/3 (14.4 overs)
-
May 16, 2023 10:53 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Bishnoi completes his quota
Bishnoi comes to bowl his final over. He starts with a dot before being hit for a boundary by Nehal Wadhera. The batter rotates the strike in the fourth ball and Suryakumar does the same in the fifth delivery.
Eight runs come off his over as MI reach 115/2 in 14 overs. Bishnoi's figures read: 4-0-26-2
May 16, 2023 10:46 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Good finish by Krunal
Krunal Pandya finishes his quota with an excellent over as just a single come off it. The LSG captain concedes 27 runs in his four overs. MI: 107/2 (13 overs) | need 71 runs in 42 balls
May 16, 2023 10:42 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan departs
Ravi Bishnoi gives LSG some hope after explosive start by Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. The spinner picks his second wicket as Ishan Kishan is caught at deep by Naveen-ul-Haq for 59(39).
Nehal Wadhera joins the proceedings. MI: 106/2 (12 overs)
May 16, 2023 10:38 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan makes Krunal hapless
Krunal Pandya is failing to create any impact with the ball as the LSG skipper is hit for a couple of fours by Ishan Kishan. He also brings up his half-century, which he completes in 34 balls. MI 103-1 (11 overs)
May 16, 2023 10:34 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma departs
Rohit Sharma sweeps Ravi Bishnoi for a boundary with the fine leg fielder placed inside the 30-yard circle.
The bowler, however, responds well and gets rid of the MI skipper in the over, who goes for a lofted drive but finds Deepak Hooda at long-on. The batter falls for 37(25).
Suryakumar Yadav joins the chase. MI: 92/1 (10 overs) | need 86 runs in 60 balls
May 16, 2023 10:27 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Partnership hurt LSG
Krunal Pandya comes tow bowl his second over and he concedes three runs in the first three balls. Ishan Kishan then sweeps Pandya for a boundary in the fourth ball.
Eight runs come off the over as MI reach 82/0 in 9 overs.
May 16, 2023 10:22 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Good start by Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi is introduced in the attack and he keeps things under control. Five runs come off his over as MI reach 74/0 in 8 overs.
May 16, 2023 10:19 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan hits a couple of fours
Swapnil Singh comes into the attack and the spinner is hit for a couple of boundaries by Ishan Kishan, both of them coming on the on-side. He starts with a 11-run over as MI reach 69/0 in 7 overs.
May 16, 2023 10:13 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Luck favours Rohit
Yash Thakur comes to bowl the final powerplay over as Rohit Sharma gets a SIX in the fifth ball, which could have well been a wicket. He flicks it towards fine leg where Ravi Bishnoi is stationed and he also manages to grab the ball. However, he loses his balance and ends up falling in the ropes and releases the ball a bit too late.
11 runs come off the over as MI reach 58/0 in 6 overs.
Meanwhile, there is bad news for Lucknow as Krunal Pandyais hobbles off the field and is replaced by K Gowtham.
May 16, 2023 10:05 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit hits another maximum
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls it at good length and Rohit Sharma flicks it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
Nine runs come in his over as MI reach 47/0 in 5 overs.
May 16, 2023 10:01 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma hits a SIX
Yash Thakur comes into the attack and Rohit Sharma welcomes him with a SIX. He bowls a length ball, coming at a speed of 133kmph and the MI skipper dances down the wicket and pulls it into the mid-wicket fence.
11 runs come off the over as MI reach 38/0 in 4 overs.
May 16, 2023 09:53 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan timing it perfectly
Naveen-ul-Haq joins the attack and he does a decent job until the first three balls, before he bowls it short and wide, and Ishan Kishan drives it square of the wicket for a boundary.
Seven runs come off the over. MI: 27/0 (3 overs)
May 16, 2023 09:49 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan continues his fine show
Another poor delivery by Mohsin as he bowls it down the leg, which is guided towards the fineleg fence by Ishan Kishan. MI: 20/0 (2 overs)
May 16, 2023 09:48 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan hits a SIX
Lucknow Super Giants have introduced Yash Thakur as Impact Substitute for Prerak Mankad.
Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan shares the new ball with Krunal and he is hit for a maximum by Ishan Kishan. The ball was full, drifting down the leg-side and Ishan flicks it into the fineleg stands. MI: 15/0 (1.5 overs)
May 16, 2023 09:42 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan hits a FOUR
Krunal starts with a dot before Ishan Kishan gets a boundary behind square leg in the second delivery. The batter plays another dot and passes the strike to Rohit in the fourth ball, who then opens his account with a single.
Seven runs come off the over. MI: 7/0 (1 over)
May 16, 2023 09:40 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: The chase begins
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan walk-out to start the 178-chase. Krunal Pandya leads the attack for LSG.
May 16, 2023 09:26 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants post 177/3
Marcus Stoinis finishes the Lucknow innings with a six. Nicholas Pooran had earlier scored a boundary as Akash Madhwal concedes 15 runs in the over. Lucknow Super Giants post 177/3 in 20 overs with Stoinis returning unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls.
May 16, 2023 09:17 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Stoinis continues his wrath
Marcus Stoinis continues his wrath and hits Jason Behrendorff for consecutive sixes. 15 runs come off his over as LSG reach 162/3 in 19 overs.
May 16, 2023 09:12 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Stoinis demolishes Jordan
Chris Jordan comes to bowl the 18th over and Marcus Stoinis welcomes him with a SIX. He pitches it slightly full, angling towards the batter and he lofts it over the long-on boundary. The shot also brings up his half-century in 36 balls.
Stoinis then plays a dot, before he directs a length ball coming at his body behind the square leg region for a four.
The carnage from Stoinis' continues as he hits it square off the wicket this time, which results in another four.
Jordan then tries to nail a yorker but ends up bowling a fulltoss, which is connected by Stoinis over the long-on fence for another maximum.
The all-rounder finishes the over with another boundary as Jordan concedes 24 runs in six balls. Meanwhile, Stoinis races to 69 off 41 balls. LSG: 147/3 (18 overs)
May 16, 2023 09:06 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya retd hurt
We have a forced batting change as Krunal Pandya is retired hurt at 49 and Nicholas Pooran replaces him.
Meanwhile, Akash Madhwal comes to bowl his third over and there is an LBW appeal against Marcus Stoinis and the umpire raises his finger. The batter reviews the decision and ball tracker confirms the ball was missing the leg stump. LSG: 122/3 (16.5 overs)
May 16, 2023 08:58 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Stoinis hits a SIX
Cameron Green bowls it fractionally full against Marcus Stoinis, who hits it over the long-on fence for a maximum.
Nine runs come off the over as LSG reach 117/3 in 16 overs.
May 16, 2023 08:53 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Pandya, Stoinis focus in strike rotation
Chris Jordan is back in the attack and he starts with a wide, and MI challenge the decision. However, MI lose the review as it is still signaled wide.
Eight runs come off his over as LSG reach 108/3 in 15 overs.
May 16, 2023 08:41 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Six overs to go!
Akash Madhwal comes to bowl his second over and he keeps things under control. Five runs come in his over as Lucknow bring up their 100. LSG: 100/3 (14 overs)
May 16, 2023 08:36 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai search for breakthrough
Rohit Sharma is looking for a breakthrough and he gets his wicket-taker Jason Behrendorff back into the attack.
Krunal Pandya and Stoinis happily rotate the strike as nine runs come off his over. LSG: 95/3 (13 overs)
May 16, 2023 08:31 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: 50-run stand
Cameron Green is introduced in the attack and he starts with a dot against Stoinis, who then runs a double in the next ball.
The all-rounder then hits his Australia teammate for a boundary, before playing another dot.
Krunal Pandya finishes the over with a quick single as LSG reach 86/2 in 12 overs.
The pair also bring the 50-run stand.
May 16, 2023 08:25 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya hits a SIX
Piyush Chawla comes to bowl his third over and he is welcomed with a SIX by Krunal Pandya, who then runs a double and passes the strike to Stoinis in the third ball.
Stoinis then is beaten by Chawla in the next two balls and ends the over with a single. LSG: 78/3 (11 overs)
May 16, 2023 08:22 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Akash Madhwal comes into the attack and he starts with a tidy over, which results in five runs. LSG: 74/3 (10 overs)
May 16, 2023 08:14 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Stoinis hits another SIX
Piyush Chawla comes to bowl his second over and Krunal Pandya completes two doubles in the first two balls. He then passes the strike to Stoinis in the third ball, who then sweeps the spinner for a maximum over the mid-wicket fence.
13 runs come off the over as LSG reach 63/3 in 9 overs.
May 16, 2023 08:09 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Stoinis hits a SIX
Marcus Stoinis doesn't waste much time and decides to step down against Hrithik Shokeen and sends the ball over wide long-on fence for a maximum.
12 runs come off his over as LSG reach 50/3 in 8 overs.
May 16, 2023 08:05 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Chawla continues his fine run
Piyush Chawla inflicts the third blow on Lucknow as he removes Quinton de Kock in the first ball after powerplay. The ball takes an outside edge and is calmly collected by Ishan Kishan, who doesn't even bother appealing. The batter falls for 16(15).
Marcus Stoinis is the new batter in. LSG: 38/3 (7 overs)
May 16, 2023 07:58 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Hrithik Shokeen comes to bowl the final powerplay over and does an excellent job as three runs come in it. LSG: 35/2 (6 overs)
May 16, 2023 07:55 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: QDK hits a maximum
Chris Jordan is back into the attack and he starts with a dot against Quinton de Kock, who then hits the pacer for a maximum towards long-off as the ball bounces right on the boundary ropes. LSG: 32/2 (5 overs)
May 16, 2023 07:52 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hrithik Shokeen joins the attack
Hrithik Shokeen joins the attack and Krunal Pandya welcomes the spinner with a commanding drive, which results in a FOUR towards cover.
The bowler recovers well after being hit for a boundary and gives just two more runs in the remaining five balls. LSG: 23-2 (4 overs)
May 16, 2023 07:44 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Two in two for Behrendorff
Jason Behrendorff strikes in consecutive deliveries. He packs Deepak Hooda for 5(7). The batter gets an edge and the ball skies up in the air before settling in Tim David's hands.
The pacer then gets rid of Prerak Mankad for a duck in the next ball, who is caught-behind.
Krunal Pandya is the new batter in.
LSG: 12/2 (2.2 overs)
May 16, 2023 07:40 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hooda dropped
Behrendorff starts off with a tidy over as three singles come off it.
Chris Jordan shares the new ball with Behrendorff and he almost packs Deepak Hooda in the first ball. Jordan bowls an outswinger outside off and Hooda slices it in the air as Tim David chases after the ball. Tough chance but he gets his hands on the ball but fails to grab it as it results in a double.
Quinton de Kock then finishes the over with a SIX. LSG 12-0 (2 overs)
May 16, 2023 07:31 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Here we go!
Quinton de Kock opens the LSG innings with Deepak Hooda.
Jason Behrendorff leads Mumbai's attack.
May 16, 2023 07:23 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact substitutes
LSG: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak
MI: Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal
May 16, 2023 07:10 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan
May 16, 2023 07:01 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss time
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants.
May 16, 2023 06:53 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow's biggest supporter
The season has witnessed an intense rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants but they'll be Lucknow's biggest supporter tonight.
A win for Lucknow will prevent Mumbai from reaching 18 points, handing RCB a chance to reach 16 points and challenge MI for the play-offs berth.
May 16, 2023 06:41 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ground dimension
One side is 75 metres and the other is 61 metres. Straight it is 78 metres.
Longest boundary from the pavilion end is the long-off boundary which is 81 metres.
May 16, 2023 06:33 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Individual battle
Marcus Stoinis, who scored an explosive 25-ball 40, has a fantastic record against Chris Jordan. The all-rounder has never been dismissed by Jordan in this format and has scored 125 runs in 52 balls against him.
So just in case if MI plan to use Jordan in the death overs, LSG should tweak their batting combination accordingly.
May 16, 2023 05:59 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL: Change in conditions for Mumbai Indians
MI's recent success can be contributed to their batters, who have made chasing 200-plus look very simple. However, the conditions in Lucknow will be different as the action switches from flat and fast tracks to slow turners.
MI had recently struggled at Chepauk and could only add 139/8 in 20 overs. CSK chased down the target with 14 balls to spare and won the match by six runs.
May 16, 2023 05:43 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow's poor record at home
The biggest concern for LSG is that they have failed to secure a single win in their previous four fixtures at home. The team lost three, while one produced no result.
May 16, 2023 05:35 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Head to head
Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have met twice and this will be the first clash between the two in this edition.
Lucknow had defeated their opponent on both occasion with KL Rahul smashing tons in both the contest. However, he won't be a part of the proceedings tonight.
May 16, 2023 05:15 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Prerak Mankad exceeds expectation
If Ayush Badoni has provided Lucknow with some cushion in the batting department, Saurasthra batter Prerak Mankad met the team's expectations with a fine show against the Sunrisers. The batter scored an unbeaten 64 off 45 deliveries and will now look to build on it.
May 16, 2023 04:59 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Explosive show by Stoinis and Pooran
Both Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran played explosive knocks in the previous encounter against SRH and it will definitely give LSG a breather in the middle-order. Stoinis scored 40 off 25 balls, while Pooran smoked an unbeaten 44 in just 13 deliveries, which included three fours and four sixes.
May 16, 2023 04:43 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow's new opening pair
Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers have ensured things remain as it is as the pair added 88 for the opening stand in the clash against Gujarat Titans.
However, in the previous encounter against Sunrisers both De Kock and Mayers struggle to get going. Mayers managed just two in 14 deliveries, while De Kock scored 29 in 19 balls.
They will hope for an improved show today against Mumbai Indians.
May 16, 2023 04:26 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score: Where has KL Rahul's absence hurt LSG the most
The pacers have been slightly expensive especially Avesh Khan, who has an economy rate of 9.75 after nine games.
KL Rahul's injury has also forced the team to make tweaks at top, with Quinton de Kock coming in. His inclusion has hurt LSG in bowling as they have been forced to drop Naveen-ul-Haq to manage four overseas players rule.
May 16, 2023 04:08 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' biggest threat
With Lucknow's track heavily assisting spin, the home side seems to have an upper hand with three spinners available in their camp.
Leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been the leading wicket taker for LSG and stand-in captain Krunal Pandya too has showcased his potential. The all-rounder has scalped 8 wickets.
Amit Mishra has provided the team with a great option as Impact Substitute. Mishra too has seven wickets from the same number of matches.
May 16, 2023 03:56 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' lethal weapon
Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla has been exceptional on the bowling front and he will play a crucial role in Lucknow. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the MI camp with 19 scalps under his name from 12 encounters.
He has leaked 357 runs in the 47 overs he has bowled in the tournament.
May 16, 2023 03:44 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Nehal Wadera's crucial contribution
Tilak Varma's absence hasn't hurt Mumbai Indians much as Nehal Wadera has done the bulk of scoring in the middle overs and the team will need it the most in Lucknow, which has been a low-scoring venue.
Wadhera has so far managed 198 runs from seven innings at an average of 33. He has a strike-rate of 151.14, and has two half-centuries under his name.
May 16, 2023 03:27 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: SKY enjoys breathtaking form
After starting the tournament on a slow note, Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best. He played a huge role in Mumbai Indians' last two wins.
In the match against Gujarat, SKY produced an unbeaten knock of 103 off 49 balls. In the match against RCB, Suryakumar had scored 83 in just 35 balls.
May 16, 2023 03:01 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live score: MI full squad
Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal
May 16, 2023 02:54 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Score: LSG full squad
Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma
May 16, 2023 02:42 PM IST
LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!
It has all come together at exactly the right time, it seems, for the Mumbai Indians. But then again, it is a phenomenon that has happened time and again over the years, MI would start off like they have no clue how T20 cricket is played and then just as it starts getting tricky for them, they go on a hot run and win the tournament altogether. The main blood behind the current hot run, is the sensational Suryakumar Yadav who has returned to the swashbuckling form that made him the undisputed best T20 batter in the world last year. LSG, though, have the famously slow Lucknow pitch to assist them in stopping him. However, they will be wary of the fact that they themselves can slip up on them, as they have done multiple times this season.