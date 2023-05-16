Suryakumar Yadav makes million-dollar revelation on Sachin Tendulkar's viral reaction to ridiculous six against Shami

One of the main reason behind Mumbai Indians making a stunning comeback in the second half of the ongoing IPL 2023, which sees them pushing for a slot in the playoffs, is the form of Suryakumar Yadav. After a quite start to the tournament in the wake of that unwanted hat-trick of ducks, Suryakumar roared back to form which eventually culminated into his maiden IPL century as well. En route to that unbeaten 49-ball 103, the MI star had struck a ridiculous six over third man with Sachin Tendulkar's reaction to it stealing the show. Surykumar, recalling that shot and the viral reaction, made a million-dollar revelation. (LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023) Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's unrealistic six

It was against the match against Gujarat Titans last week at the Wankhede Stadium when Suryakumar struck that outrageous shot. It was pitched up by Shami and was well outside the off as Suryakumar shuffled down the track and execute that shot. An initial look at it showed he was probably attempting a lofted cover drive, but it was rather the magic of Suryakumar that carried the shot high over third man for a six.

As the shot went viral all over the internet leaving veterans utterly flabbergasted at it, so di MI mentor Sachin's reaction to it. Sitting in the dressing room at the Wankhede, Sachin was seen emulating the shot, probably explaining it to himself, as he gestured it with his hand.

Speaking to JioCinemas ahead of the start of Mumbai's penultimate league game, against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, Suryakumar opened up on the shot and Sachin's reaction explaining that he had played it a million times on head before. He also added that he knew Shami had no other option but top go for that delivery and hence he was set to make that attempt.

“I have played that shot many times in my mind already. I always try to play the field. At that moment, the ball was wet and they had little options in hand...I knew that they would go for that yorker length and I was ready for that because I have played against him before. I have actually played this shot before as well, but not that fine. It went towards the point region,” he said.

Suryakumar's form has proven to be crucial for Mumbai in their bid to make the playoffs again. In 12 innings so far, he has scored 479 runs at a strike rate of 190.84 with four fifties and a ton.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON