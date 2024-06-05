New Delhi, India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin is set to take charge of the Chennai Super Kings High Performance Centre, potentially paving the way for his return to the franchise that propelled him into national reckoning. Ashwin returns to CSK family, will take charge of their High Performance Centre and academies

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI that Ashwin will oversee the centre as well as the team's various academies in India and abroad.

"Ashwin is one of the greats of India and Tamil Nadu and his presence will be a big boost to the high performance centre and our academies," he said.

The centre is located on the outskirts of Chennai.

The 37-year-old, who recently became the second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble, got to play for India following his exploits at CSK. He was part of the storied franchise from 2008 to 2015.

With the mega auction lined up, Ashwin could be back in the market and CSK would be more than happy to bring him into the fold. He played for Rajashtan Royals in the recently-concluded IPL season.

When asked if CSK would look to buy him at the auction, Viswanathan said: "We can't control what happens at the auctions. We will see what happens."

Back in the India Cements family, Ashwin will also be eligible to play for its team in the TNCA first division.

The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked at his dangerous best in the season that went by. He is 42 and his future at CSK remains a subject of constant speculation.

"Only MS can decide for himself. We and his fans would wish for him play but it will ultimately it will be his call and we will respect that," Viswanathan added.

Dhoni stepped down from the team's captaincy at the beginning of this season, handing over the leadership role to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

