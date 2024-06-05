 Ashwin returns to CSK family, will take charge of their High Performance Centre and academies | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ashwin returns to CSK family, will take charge of their High Performance Centre and academies

PTI |
Jun 05, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Ashwin returns to CSK family, will take charge of their High Performance Centre and academies

New Delhi, India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin is set to take charge of the Chennai Super Kings High Performance Centre, potentially paving the way for his return to the franchise that propelled him into national reckoning.

Ashwin returns to CSK family, will take charge of their High Performance Centre and academies
Ashwin returns to CSK family, will take charge of their High Performance Centre and academies

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI that Ashwin will oversee the centre as well as the team's various academies in India and abroad.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"Ashwin is one of the greats of India and Tamil Nadu and his presence will be a big boost to the high performance centre and our academies," he said.

The centre is located on the outskirts of Chennai.

The 37-year-old, who recently became the second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble, got to play for India following his exploits at CSK. He was part of the storied franchise from 2008 to 2015.

With the mega auction lined up, Ashwin could be back in the market and CSK would be more than happy to bring him into the fold. He played for Rajashtan Royals in the recently-concluded IPL season.

When asked if CSK would look to buy him at the auction, Viswanathan said: "We can't control what happens at the auctions. We will see what happens."

Back in the India Cements family, Ashwin will also be eligible to play for its team in the TNCA first division.

The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked at his dangerous best in the season that went by. He is 42 and his future at CSK remains a subject of constant speculation.

"Only MS can decide for himself. We and his fans would wish for him play but it will ultimately it will be his call and we will respect that," Viswanathan added.

Dhoni stepped down from the team's captaincy at the beginning of this season, handing over the leadership role to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, India vs Ireland Head to Head, T20 World Cup 2024 updates, and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Ashwin returns to CSK family, will take charge of their High Performance Centre and academies

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On