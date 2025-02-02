Ashwin slams 'Ranji Trophy is blessed' comment on Virat Kohli's return: 'Pay some attention, do you even know...':

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy was not ideal, as the batter scored just 6 runs. His innings lasted just 15 balls and 23 minutes. However, Delhi managed to beat Railways by an innings and 19 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli's return to the premier domestic tournament after 12 years has now been hailed by his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. Virat Kohli's return to the premier domestic tournament after 12 years has been hailed by his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.(HT_PRINT)

The former India spinner reckons Kohli has enough left in the tank and can serve Indian cricket for many years to come. However, he also took a potshot at certain fans who said 'Ranji Trophy is blessed' as Virat Kohli made his way to Delhi to play the tournament after several years.

Kohli's presence made the Ranji Trophy tie between Delhi and Railways one of the biggest draws, and more than 12,000 fans turned up on the first two days of the match. The former India captain has been struggling for runs of late. The batter has found the going tough and has been found out, especially against the deliveries bowled outside his off-stump.

"It's a great thing when it comes to Virat Kohli. He is extremely motivated. I know that. His intention is to play Test cricket and do well. I actually think he has a lot left in the tank. But all said and done, the crowd that turned up, it was great. Such crowds should be there for every Ranji Trophy match," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Ashwin said that the Ranji Trophy has its own greatness, and the tournament has given the country some great cricketers.

"I saw one tweet saying 'Ranji Trophy is blessed'. I would just say, pay some attention. Do you even know the history of the Ranji Trophy? It has been going on for so many years. It has been a premier tournament," said Ashwin.

"Sachin Tendulkar, who is a legendary cricketer, used to play the Ranji Trophy at all times. Players benefit from playing in the tournament. For cricket, players are not important, but for players, cricket is very important," he added.

Sangwan a 'gold-dust performer'

Himanshu Sangwan, the Railways pacer, spoiled Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback as the pacer got one delivery to jag sharply back in, sending the batter's off-stump cartwheeling. Ashwin labelled the bowler as a 'gold-dust performer'.

"Himanshu Sangwan delivered a phenomenal ball. He is not an ordinary Ranji Trophy bowler. He is a tested performer. He is a gold-dust performer. He bowled an exceptional delivery. There was a gap between pad and bat, it was a class delivery. The ball deserved a wicket," said Ashwin.

"I saw him (Virat Kohli) batting. His bat was coming down a little faster. Sometimes, you have to adjust to the speed. When you face 140-145kmph bowlers regularly, you need to adjust to the pace. Time in the middle, nothing can beat it," he added.

Lastly, the spinner, who is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket, said Virat Kohli has an "enviable" fan base.

"The fandom and love that Virat Kohli gets is enviable. I am so happy for Virat that he has these sorts of fans. Totally happy for Virat Kohli," he added.