Ashwin spills the reason why fans missed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in VHT action: 'Only Elon Musk can telecast'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy stole the spotlight as both stars delivered sensational innings for Delhi and Mumbai. Fans, however, had to miss the live action as the matches weren’t televised or streamed. Rohit smashed a blazing 155 off 94 balls, steering Mumbai to an effortless eight-wicket win over Sikkim. Kohli followed with a dominant 131 off 101 deliveries, helping Delhi chase down Andhra Pradesh’s 298 in just 37.4 overs. In the process, Kohli became the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs, achieving the feat in 330 innings and surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 391 innings. Kohli is playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of 15 years, but the former India skipper has a stellar record in the tournament. In the premier domestic one-day competition, he has made 819 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 106 with four centuries and three fifties. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to domestic cricket action on Wednesday

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the impact of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, joking that only Elon Musk could make their matches more widely accessible on X. He praised their explosive centuries, noting how their performances elevate the excitement and appeal of domestic cricket.

"Fans are asking, 'what the hell?' Only Elon Musk can telecast these matches on X. Everyone wants to follow Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, no doubt. They had a great series and will be facing New Zealand next. They both have turned up, and turned up how! One scores 150 and the other 130, both with incredible strike rates. When players like these come and play, the matches become more exciting," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin reveals why fans missed Kohli, Rohit in Vijay Hazare Trophy action

Ashwin further shed light on the limited broadcast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, explaining that last-minute confirmations of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing made it difficult for broadcasters to televise their matches.

"Everyone wants to see Rohit and Virat in action, sure. But we have to see how early they [the broadcasters] got the information that Rohit and Virat would play. When the international calendar is given, the domestic calendar is given at the same time. Once it is given, the BCCI and broadcasters decide which stadiums are easy to cover from and which matches can be televised in advance. So, the conversation was that Rohit and Virat will play, but when? Making that last-minute switch is difficult," he said.