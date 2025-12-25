Search Search
Thursday, Dec 25, 2025
‘Even Pietersen didn’t hit me like that’: Harbhajan recounts exhibition match moment that revealed Ishan Kishan's talent

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 07:41 pm IST

Recalling an exhibition match in Mumbai, Harbhajan Singh shared a vivid memory that highlighted Ishan Kishan’s fearless approach.

Ishan Kishan has forced his way back into the spotlight with performances that demand attention. He led Jharkhand to a historic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, finishing the final with a commanding century that underlined his leadership and form, and helped him earn a recall to India’s T20I squad for the T20 World Cup. Kishan then carried that momentum into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, unleashing a breathtaking 125 off just 39 balls and reaching his hundred in only 33 deliveries. His onslaught, however, proved bittersweet as Jharkhand went down despite piling up a massive 412 for 9.

Ishan Kishan has been called back in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.(PTI)
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh reflected on spotting Kishan’s special talent long before the spotlight followed him. Recalling an exhibition match in Mumbai, Harbhajan shared a vivid memory that highlighted Kishan’s fearless approach, sharp game sense and ability to outthink bowlers, despite his small frame.

“He’s (Ishan) small in stature, but he hits such big shots. I had already recognized his talent earlier. I had come to play a match with him once. I remember it clearly, it was an exhibition match in Mumbai. I was bowling. I bowled one ball a little slower, and he played it slightly late towards the covers. The next ball he went down on one knee and hit it for a four there. Then I said to myself, okay, now I won’t bowl slow to him, I’ll bowl fast. I bowled a fast delivery. The ball was a bit wet. But the moment the ball left my hand, he went down and played a reverse sweep. I remember that very clearly," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Experience bled, freshers battered: Meet the bowlers who bore the brunt of run avalanche at Vijay Hazare Trophy

“Ishan Kishan plays with great maturity”

Continuing his praise, Harbhajan highlighted the rarity of Kishan’s skill by drawing a striking comparison with Kevin Pietersen. He recalled how even Pietersen hadn’t played him with such audacity, hailing Kishan as a special talent and expressing his happiness at seeing the powerful, mature youngster back in the Indian setup.

“I said, this guy is an amazing player. I mean, even Kevin Pietersen didn’t hit me like that with a reverse switch hit the way this young boy did. I said, this is a special talent. After that, recently he wasn’t in the team, but as I said, I’m really happy to see him back in the side because he has a lot of power. He is a very, very strong player. He’s young, but he plays with great maturity,” he added.

