'Ashwin walked the talk when moaners and crybabies said you can't bat': Sunil Gavaskar's sucker punch for pitch critics

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar landed a sucker punch on the English media for constantly criticising Indian pitches before a Test series. Using the example of Ravichandran Ashwin, Gavaskar called a section of English media 'moaners' and 'crybabies' for their never-ending complaints about Indian pitches that offer turn. Gavaskar made the comments during his commentary stint in the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. India's Ravichandran Ashwin(AP)

The former India captain, who was not part of the commentary in the first in Chennai due to his 50th marriage anniversary, returned to broadcasting duties with a bang on Day 1 of the second Test.

In the first session on Friday, when the Bangladesh openers were locked in a battle against the Indian seamers, a highlight package of Ravichandran Ashwin's excellent century in the first Test was shown. Coming in to bat at No.8 when India were struggling at 144/6, Ashwin hit his sixth Test century, forging a record 7th wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (86) to bail India out of trouble. He then backed his batting heroics with a six-wicket haul in the second innings to lead India to a resounding 280-run win.

It was Ashwin's second century at his home ground in Chennai. The previous one came against England earlier this year when once again, India were in desperate need of runs on a Chepauk pitch that offered a lot of turn.

Ashwin scored a counter-attacking 106 off just 148 balls to help India give England a mammoth target. In that match, Ashwin also picked up eight wickets with the ball, including a five-for in the first innings.

While talking about Ashwin's brilliance, Gavaskar reminded how the English media had declared the Chepauk pitch unplayable.

"He (Ashwin) actually said in the press conference that you can get a hundred if you apply yourself. So he walked the talk when the moaners were going on saying 'you can't bat here'. Saying and doing all the things like crybabies, typical English media stuff, where they only talk about Indian pitches," Gavaskar said.

India won the five-match series against England 4-1, with Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing pivotal roles.

Things in balance before rain forces early stumps in Kanpur

Coming back to the Kanpur Test, Bangladesh made 107 for three against India in a little over one session before heavy rain washed out the remainder of the opening day's play in the second test in Kanpur on Friday.

Play was delayed by a wet outfield caused by overnight rain and was called off just nine overs into the day's second session as rain returned.

Mominul Haque was batting on 40 with Mushfiqur Rahim on six at the other end when bad light forced players off the pitch and rain followed soon after.

More rain has been forecast for Saturday though a draw would be enough for India to win the series.