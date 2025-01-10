'Ashwin was insulted': Tiwary strikes again with bold claim on off-spinner's retirement; 'One day, he will share...'

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and his latest comments on Gautam Gambhir have ignited a storm on social media. Tiwary recently referred to Gambhir, the Indian head coach, as a ‘hypocrite’, a remark that quickly caught the attention of fans online. The fallout from his criticism prompted strong reactions from Kolkata Knight Riders' fast bowler Harshit Rana and former captain Nitish Rana, who both vehemently defended Gambhir. Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket last month(HT_PRINT)

But Tiwary’s remarks didn’t stop there. The ex-India batter also weighed in on Ravichandran Ashwin's shock retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month. Ashwin’s decision to step down from international cricket after the third Test in Brisbane took the cricketing world by surprise, and Tiwary was quick to criticize the team management for how they treated the veteran off-spinner.

Tiwary accused the management of “insulting” Ashwin, pointing out that the seasoned bowler was barely utilized in comparison to Washington Sundar during the series. According to Tiwary, Ashwin deserved better treatment, and his limited role in the squad was a clear disregard for his experience and contributions to Indian cricket.

"I see Ashwin was insulted. See players like Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian... they are all quality spinners and performed well in first-class cricket.

“But when you have a player of Ashwin's calibre, what is the need for you to bring in Washington in the home series where Ashwin is there, Jadeja is there, and Kuldeep is there, and make him bowl more overs than Ashwin. Is that not an insult to Ashwin?” Tiwary told PTI.

Ashwin ‘will share’ his story

Tiwary further stated that Ashwin deserved a better farewell and that he hopes the off-spinner will narrate his version of events surrounding the retirement.

"Will he just carry on, after giving so many match-winning performances? He will not come and say that because he is a nice guy.

"But one day he will definitely come out and he will share his experience. This is not the right process. They are also players, and they also need some patting on the back and dignity as well," Tiwary said.

Ashwin may have retired from international cricket but he confirmed he will continue to play in franchise and club cricket. The spinner will return to Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League after spending three years with Rajasthan Royals.