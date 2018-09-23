Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Hossain, Mithun depart early

Live Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan. Both teams lost their respective first matches of the Super Four and will look for their win today in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh lost to India in their last match, while Pakistan the got the better of Afghanistan in their opening clash of the Super Four. Both the teams will now look for a win today to keep their hopes of making it into the final alive.

17:26 hrs IST Another wicket Bangladesh have lost their second wicket of the day as Mujeeb Ur Rahman has got rid of Mohammad Mithun for 1. The right-hander was trapped LBW by the wily spinner. Bangladesh have now lost two wickets in quick succession.





17:21 hrs IST First wicket Pacer Aftab Alam has provided Bangladesh with the first breakthrough of the day as he gets rid of Nazmul Hossain. The batsman top-edge the ball and Rahman Shah took a good high catch to remove the opener.





17:14 hrs IST Decent start Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain have made a steady start in the match as he have scored 12 runs from the first three overs. The duo haven’t scored a boundary yet but are taking singles and double very easily to rotate the strike.





17:06 hrs IST Good over Fours runs came from the first over as Aftab Alam bowls a decent first over. Early signs are that the ball won’t be doing too much off the deck and it seems like a good batting track. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is now bowling the second over of the day.





17:00 hrs IST Match begins Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain will be open the innings for Bangladesh while Aftab Alam will bowl the first over for Afghanistan and he starts off with a wide ball.





16:56 hrs IST National Anthem time The players are now out in the middle and they have line-up for their respective National Anthems. The last time these two team met in the competition, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh comfortably. But today is a new day and both teams will look for a victory to stay alive in the tournament.





16:50 hrs IST Stat attack 2: Difference of runs between Nabi and Shahzad in ODIs for Afghanistan. Nabi is currently the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan with 2333 runs and both are competing for the top spot. 0: No Afghanistan batsman averages 40 in ODIs and only three of them have 30+ average. Rahmat Shah (37.97), Hashmatullah Shahidi (33.55) and Shahzad (32.83) are the ones with 30+ average. 7: Mushfiqur Rahim is only 7 runs away from completing 5,000 ODI runs. He will become the 3rd Bangladeshi batsman to achieve this landmark after Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. 1: More catch M Rahim needs to complete 150 catches as a wicket-keeper. He would be the first Bangladesh wicket-keeper to reach this landmark in ODIs. 2: Mashrafe Mortaza need only 2 wickets to complete 250 ODI wickets. He will become the 1st bowler from Bangladesh to go past this mark. However, he will need 3 wickets to complete 250 ODI wickets for Bangladesh as he took one for Asia XI as well. 248: Average 1st innings total at Abu Dhabi extrapolated over last 10 innings discarding rain affected matches and no results. 60%: Teams batting first have won 60% ODIs at this venue — 25 out of 40 ODIs. 313/9: Highest team total by PAK vs SL in 2007





16:42 hrs IST Playing XIs Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Mahsrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam





16:30 hrs IST Toss Bangladesh have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza confirms during toss that Imrul Kayes has been included in the playing XI. For Afghanistan, Samiullah comes in place of Najib.



