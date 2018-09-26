Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan: Statistical highlights of IND innings

There was finally some luck for Afghanistan as they held India to a tie in their last match of the Asia Cup 2018. The result meant that the team enter the final unbeaten having won all five of the matches.

Hindustan Times takes a look at the statistical highlights of the India innings in which they chased down 253 to win their fifth consecutive match of the tournament.

This was 36th tie in ODI cricket and 8th when team India is involved.

Ambati Rayudu opened the batting for the first time for India in ODI cricket. India changed their opening combination after 19 innings. This is also the first time in 39 innings since 4 June 2017, India are opening without either Shikhar Dhawan or Rohit Sharma.

This was India’s 100th 100 run partnership for the first wicket in ODI cricket.

Both India openers, KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu struck half centuries. It was both players’ second 50 in ODI cricket.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 01:26 IST