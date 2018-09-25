Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma wins Wasim Akram’s heart with captaincy skills

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has praised Rohit Sharma for leading the Indian side brilliantly in the absence of Virat Kohli. The right-hander has been in sublime form with the bat and he notched up his 19th century against Pakistan as India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets which has left Akram impressed.

“I think Rohit Sharma has done a great job as India skipper. He is leading from the front, he’s getting runs consistently and with ease. With him, Shikhar Dhawan is playing equally good. They are making things look so comfortable when they come out to bat. They look so calm and I think they have got every shot in their book,” Wasim Akram told India Today.

Rohit’s captaincy has received rave reviews from former captains and his bowling and fielding changes have been the highlights of this tournament. His planning and the use of spinners in the middle phase of all the matches has made sure the game does not drift away from India.

Harbhajan Singh, who has played under Rohit for Mumbai Indians, too believed that Rohit can be given the responsibility of leading the side whenever there is no Kohli in the side.

“Rohit has been scoring runs and leading the team from the front. He is showing the way. He has done a great job. We can say when Virat Kohli is not there, Rohit can be given the responsibility of leading the team,” Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Rohit has been in prolific form with the bat and has so far scored 269 runs from four matches at an average of 134.50, including two fifties and a century.

India have already sealed their spot in the finals and will take on Afghanistan in the final super four encounter.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 12:21 IST