Asia Cup 2018: Sourav Ganguly wants to know who between Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri picks the team

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is known to speak his mind and on Monday while launching his book ‘A Century is not Enough’ at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Ganguly said that he would like to ask current chief coach Ravi Shastri as to who has been picking the team in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

Asked to pick a question that he would like to ask the current India head coach Ravi Shastri, Ganguly said: “Who picks up the team, Rohit Sharma (stand-in ODI captain) or Ravi Shastri?”

Ganguly who managed a team that had stalwarts in it, said that even the current Indian team has a lot of talented players, but they have not had the confidence needed for them to shine on the international stage. “Virat (Kohli) needs to work little on it. I backed them because I saw them closely, I have seen them how they react to pressure,” he said, pointing at the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh.

Commenting on the performances of Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Ganguly said that sometimes teams go through ups and downs, but these are all quality teams. “I think it is just a phase and they will get back on the track. They are strong teams,” he said.

Ganguly also pointed that unlike football, cricket is a “captain’s game” and the coach should take a “back seat”.

The 46-year-old, one of India’s most successful captains, said “man management” is one of the key qualities a coach should possess. And the former India skipper feels that “hardly few have it”.

“It is not like football. A lot of current cricket coaches think that they are going to run a cricket team like a football team, but cricket is a captain’s game and coach has to take a backseat and that is important,” Ganguly said.

Asked what is the best advice he had received during his career, Ganguly quipped, “Never pick a coach.”

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 08:32 IST