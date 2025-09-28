Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan to be screened in 100 cinemas as boycott calls fade into oblivion

The Asia Cup 2025 began with boycott calls growing in India, with fans expressing their displeasure over the BCCI agreeing to play against arch-rival Pakistan despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. However, two games later, the mood of the nation has completely changed, with supporters eagerly awaiting the final of the eight-team tournament between the two teams, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan will be screened in 100 cinemas on Sunday.(AP)

The final is set to be screened in 100 cinemas in India. PVR INOX, India's largest cinema exhibitor, will be screening the Asia Cup summit clash live in cinemas nationwide. The fans will have a chance to share the immersive cricket experience. The initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Asian Cricket Council and ITW Universe.

“The Asia Cup 2025 screenings have shown us how deeply cricket connects our audiences. The electrifying atmosphere during the India-Pakistan clash on 14 September was remarkable, with cinemas in some cities reaching 80–90% occupancy. Fans were cheering, clapping, and living every moment together, just like inside a stadium," Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing & Digital Programming at PVR INOX, said, according to India Today.

"Through our partnership with ITW Universe and the Asian Cricket Council, we are able to offer a live, ad-free, stadium-to-screen experience in over 100 cinemas," he added.

The BCCI agreed to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup after receiving government clearance. The directive stated that teams from India wouldn't be stopped from playing against Pakistan in multi-nation events; only bilateral ties remain off-limits.

The Asia Cup has witnessed some high drama between the two teams. The entire episode started with Indian players led by Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with Pakistan. The PCB then lodged an official complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, and the board also suspended operations director Usman Wahla over the handling of the episode.

The Super 4s match then saw further drama as Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made some provocative gestures, referencing Pakistan's claims of bringing down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

Rauf and Suryakumar Yadav fined

Recently, the ICC fined Haris Rauf 30 per cent of his match fees for using "abusive language" after dismissing Sanju Samson. India skipper Suryakumar was also issued the same punishment for political remarks after India's win over Pakistan in the group stage.

Suryakumar dedicated India's victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team stands in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sahibzada Farhan was also handed a warning for bringing out the gun celebration after completing his half-century in the Super 4s tie.

