Dubai Police cracks the whip ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: No banners, firecrackers allowed, fine upto...

Suryakumar Yadav's India and Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan are all geared up to take on each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 edition at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This would be the first time in 41 years that the arch-rivals will play against one another in the summit clash of the Asian tournament. Tempers have flared between the two teams throughout the eight-team tournament, and the final is expected to be no less. India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. (AFP)

Ahead of the high-profile encounter, the Dubai Police have issued stringent guidelines for the fans attending the Asia Cup final. A strong security advisory has been issued, and the dos and don'ts have been clearly listed.

The Dubai Police has advised all ticket holders to arrive at least three hours before the scheduled start of play (8 PM IST). Only one entry per valid ticket is allowed, and there is no room for re-entry, so if one makes their way out of the stadium during the contest, they will not be allowed to enter the premises again.

Fans have also been asked to follow the stewards' instructions, and parking can only be done in designated areas. A list of prohibited items has also been posted on the official website, as supporters of India and Pakistan cannot take flags, banners, or firecrackers inside the Dubai International Stadium.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav not even in Asia Cup 2025's top-15 run scorers, it's now or never against Pakistan

Violations, such as pitch invasions, carrying banned items, or using abusive language, may result in a fine of INR 1.2 lakh to INR 7.24 lakh. Offenders can also face up to three months in prison.

The fans who indulge in violence, throwing objects or using racist/abusive language towards players can be fined up to INR 2.41 lakh to INR 7.24 lakh. Specialised police units will also be deployed for the Asia Cup final, and any disruption to public safety will face strict legal action.

Speaking of India and Pakistan, the two teams have squared off against each other twice in the Asia Cup 2025 edition, with Suryakumar Yadav's team coming out on top on both occasions.

Full list of prohibited items and behaviour for the Asia Cup 2025 final:

Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, and any flammable or hazardous materials.

Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, and remote-controlled devices.

Large umbrellas, camera tripods/rigs, selfie sticks, and unauthorised professional photography.

Banners, flags, or signs not approved by the organiser.

Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.

Any act that endangers public safety, disrupts order, or promotes hate or racism.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Asia Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.