Asia Cup Final: Liton Das lights up summit clash with maiden ODI century

Liton Das slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket as he kept Bangladesh in hunt for a big total against India in the Asia Cup 2018 final in Dubai on Thursday. The 23-year-old played brilliantly against the Indian bowling attack as he reached the milestone in 87 balls, thanks to 11 fours and 2 sixes.

The right-hander looked quite comfortable from the very first ball and along with Mehidy Hasan, he stitched together a 120-run opening stand. He played sensibly against the pacers and when Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced in the seventh over, he slammed the spinner for two huge sixes.

India had a chance to dismiss him right after he brought up his maiden fifty but Chahal was unable to complete the catch. That proved to be costly as Liton made good use of the lifeline and punished the bowlers with more exquisite shots. The match did tip in India’s favour with Bangladesh losing quick wickets in the middle over, but he was able to carry on and his hundred came up in just 87 deliveries.

FOLLOW: India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final Match Live Updates at Dubai

Ahead of the tournament, Liton had just 12 ODIs and 15 T20 Internationals – apart from 10 Tests – under his belt with an average of 15.00 in ODIs and 18.80 in T20Is. In the Asia Cup 2018, his highest score till now was 41 which he scored against Afghanistan in the Super Four encounter.

“This is a good opportunity. I have been out of the ODI team for a long time and if I get a chance then I will try to do well,” Liton said in an interview ahead of the Asia Cup 2018.

“Being a regular in the team is different, but nothing can be better than performing well. We have two matches in the Asia Cup ahead of us [in the group stage] and they are very important,” he added.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 19:20 IST