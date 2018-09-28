India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final Match Live Updates at Dubai: India enter match as favourites
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final Match Live Updates: The big boys will be back for India, but an inspired Bangladesh can prove to be a tricky proposition.
15:32 hrs IST
The player battles which could determine the course of the match
15:27 hrs IST
Bangladesh’s biggest strength has been their middle-order
15:22 hrs IST
Who said what
15:17 hrs IST
The day is here
Live updates: The big boys will be back for the Indian team, Rohit Sharma will lead the troops and on paper, the defending champions appear overwhelming favourites to win the crown again. But, then as they say, no match is won on paper, and after comprehensively shunting away Pakistan, Mashrafe Mortaza’a team should pose more than a threat to India. There will be needle in the contest and this is bound to spice up proceedings. There is a sense of anticipation, and although it is not an India-Pakistan clash, both teams are capable enough to produce a real humdinger.
Catch India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final Live Updates here:
There will be interesting subplots in the match and who emerges on top in these battles could well determine the result of the final.
We have identified key players and their biggest threat in today’s match. Find out about it here.
Mushfiqur Rahim credited his fellow teammate Mohammad Mithun for playing a ‘positive’ game under pressure against Pakistan in their virtual semi-final of the ongoing Asia Cup.
What more did Rahim say? Read here
Dhawan wants his team to take Bangladesh seriously as they defeated Pakistan. Read all about here.
Mashrafe Mortaza wants his team to improve before the finals and give India a good fight.
After two weeks of intense action and sapping weather, the two best teams of the tournament will battle it out for one final time for Asian supremacy. Yes, India are the favourites, but Bangladesh refuse to go away, their win against Pakistan should act as a massive.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final between India and Bangladesh.