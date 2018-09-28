Asia Cup Final: What should India do if Rohit Sharma wins the toss?

In any big final in cricket, a lot depends on who wins the toss. Calling it right at the coin toss helps a team move forward on their plans. So, when Rohit Sharma and Mashrafe Mortaza walk out for one last time at the 2018 Asia Cup, either men would want to win the toss.

India’s record at winning the toss has not been great in this tournament as they have won only one in their five outings. So, if Rohit Sharma does manage to call it right in the summit clash what should he be doing?

One interesting fact which might guide the Indian captain is that India has not lost while chasing in the Asia Cup, across formats, in the last 13 matches. That is a huge reminder of India’s ability to chase down targets in Asian conditions.

Another factor the Indians will keep in mind is that the team batting second at the venue, Dubai international cricket stadium, has a 60% win rate in the last 10 matches.

Also the average score batting first at the venue, keeping aside matches affected by rain and those which had no result, in the last 10 innings is a below par 223, which also means it is much easier to bat second at this venue.

All these factors ensure that India must look to chase if they win the toss. Although popular wisdom suggests that a team should avoid taking pressure in a big final and look to bat first and set a big total. But this Indian side should play to its strength and that lies in their batting .

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 15:37 IST